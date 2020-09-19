Bellflower Resident Chosen as Ms. California Tourism

SANDRA ESPINOZA PERRY of Bellflower has been chosen as Ms. Classic California Tourism 2021, which will allow her to compete at the national pageant finals July 2021. From now until next summer, Espinoza will be partnering with local tourist attractions and museums to further represent California.

BY TAMMYE MCDUFF • September 19, 2020

There is no other pageant like the Worlds Miss Tourism Pageant. Girls from ages four to 100, married or single, over 50 and plus size can enter. Everyone fits in at Tourism and Sandra Espinoza Perry, of Bellflower has been chosen as Ms. Classic California Tourism 2021, which will allow her to compete at the national pageant finals July 2021.

World’s Miss Tourism Pageant is something totally different from any other pageant you may have seen before. A pageant mainly based in community outreach, social media, fashion shows and public speaking, their core values are kindness, loyalty, respect, commitment, compassion optimism and most of all encouraging tourism.

Espinoza epitomizes these values; she has created a huge social media following with her ‘Around Bellflower with Sandra Espinoza’ videos and interviews. “The main purpose I created this outlet was to promote the businesses and activities in my community. I’m am proud of our little city and want to show it off to everybody.”

An immigrant from Honduras, Espinoza arrived in 1988 settling at the refugee center Casa Romero in Brownsville, Texas. “I didn’t have any family, I didn’t have any friends, I literally had no one waiting for me in this country, but I knew it could give me a better life.” When asked why she chose to come to America Espinoza replied,” Everyone around the world has heard of the American dream. Everything that is said outside of this country is always nice about the American people. It was the best decision I could have made at the tender age of 21. I am a proud American. ”

“When I came to this country, I obviously needed a job; I began working as a baby sitter, a cashier, a hostess and then a waitress.” She recalls meeting a young man and the two became romantically involved, “I thought we were going to be married,” she says, “One day, out of the blue he tells me not to get the idea of the two of us getting married. He told me the reason for this was that we did not belong to the same social status and we had nothing in common. I was heartbroken and then I was angry.”

This was the motivator to spur her on to better things. Espinoza has a beautician and aesthetician license, is a former restaurant owner, a certified loan processor and realtor, a legal notary, an escrow assistant, and with now her husband David, operates a very successful real estate company for past 20 years.

From now until next summer, Espinoza will be partnering with local tourist attractions and museums to further represent California, “I love to learn, I am always talking to people and researching everything. I have been involved with pageants in the past and loved the idea that this one encouraged professional ladies, from nurses to police officers.”

When I received my crown and sash my memories began ‘flying around’ and couldn’t help but remember when I was 17 years old and crowned Queen of my city in Honduras. I had so many barriers then, but I won unanimously …. I have been told once a Queen, always a Queen and I can’t wait to show the world our wonderful California.”

