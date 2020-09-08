Socialize

September 8, 2020 COVID Report: Public Health Reports 7 New Deaths and 439 New Cases in Los Angeles County 

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 7 new deaths and 439 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. Today’s low number of new cases and deaths reflect both a lag in reporting and less testing availability over the holiday.   

 

To date, Public Health has identified 249,241 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 6,036 deaths.

 

There are 942 people who are confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 33% of these people are in the ICU.  Testing results are available for more than 2,385,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

 

Of the seven new deaths reported today, three people that passed away (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 80 years old, one person who died was between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and three people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. All seven people had underlying health conditions.

 

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,677 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 24% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 19 cases and one death reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

 

“To the family and friends of people who have passed away from COVID-19, we wish you healing and peace,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We thank everyone who modified their holiday plans and actions to avoid exposures to COVID-19.  As we prepare for schools re-opening to provide services for high need students that require in-person support, we all must do our very best to minimize participating in non-essential activities that create risk of virus transmission.  L.A. County is still among the California counties with high rates of community transmission. Before we get into cooler weather and flu season, we need to significantly lower the number of new cases. This is the only path forward that allows us to get more students back to school and reopen more business sectors.”

 

Because the current combination of fire, smoke, and the high temperatures create conditions that are unhealthy, Public Health urges all individuals in impacted areas to avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure and to limit physical exertion and to also try to keep indoor air as clean as possible by keeping windows and doors closed as much as possible. If it is too hot during the day to keep doors or windows closed and you do not have an air conditioning unit that re-circulates indoor air, consider going to an air-conditioned place, such as a cooling center.

 

Cooling centers are open and safe places to go to avoid the extreme heat because every cooling center adheres to all Public Health COVID-19 directives and offer a protected place for people to go.  Residents who have limited ability to remain cool and safe from the high temperatures are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers. To find a location near you, visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

    

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Data Dashboard, Recovery Metrics, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

Please see additional information below:

 

 

 

Total Cases

 

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

249241

 

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*

235874

 

— Long Beach

10927

 

— Pasadena

2440

 

Deaths

6036

 

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

5692

 

— Long Beach

227

 

— Pasadena

117

 

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

– 0 to 4

3866

 

– 5 to 11

8407

 

– 12 to 17

10443

 

– 18 to 29

58451

 

– 30 to 49

81034

 

– 50 to 64

45602

 

– 65 to 79

18107

 

–  over 80

8539

 

–  Under Investigation

1425

 

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Female

118668

 

–  Male

114313

 

–  Other

113

 

–  Under Investigation

2780

 

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

211

 

–  Asian

7392

 

–  Black

7027

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

87278

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

698

 

–  White

18513

 

–  Other

26636

 

–  Under Investigation

88119

 

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

17281

 

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

10

 

–  Asian

839

 

–  Black

556

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

2892

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

15

 

–  White

1335

 

–  Other

30

 

–  Under Investigation

15

 

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

155

742

City of Alhambra

1176

1356

City of Arcadia

458

793

City of Artesia

306

1822

City of Avalon

5

129

City of Azusa

1445

2888

City of Baldwin Park

2748

3580

City of Bell

1481

4076

City of Bell Gardens

1811

4205

City of Bellflower

2251

2896

City of Beverly Hills

625

1811

City of Bradbury

14

1310

City of Burbank

1379

1287

City of Calabasas

241

991

City of Carson

1741

1855

City of Cerritos

536

1071

City of Claremont

355

973

City of Commerce*

544

4163

City of Compton

3796

3800

City of Covina

1301

2653

City of Cudahy

1045

4292

City of Culver City

373

936

City of Diamond Bar

511

888

City of Downey

3815

3339

City of Duarte

516

2344

City of El Monte

4137

3528

City of El Segundo

125

745

City of Gardena

1182

1928

City of Glendale

3255

1576

City of Glendora

1184

2244

City of Hawaiian Gardens

507

3455

City of Hawthorne

1858

2093

City of Hermosa Beach

199

1012

City of Hidden Hills

6

317

City of Huntington Park

2712

4559

City of Industry

36

8238

City of Inglewood

2714

2389

City of Irwindale

67

4592

City of La Canada Flintridge

171

826

City of La Habra Heights

39

715

City of La Mirada

800

1613

City of La Puente

1422

3494

City of La Verne

428

1286

City of Lakewood

1191

1482

City of Lancaster*

3043

1883

City of Lawndale

593

1764

City of Lomita

232

1119

City of Lynwood*

3080

4275

City of Malibu

100

772

City of Manhattan Beach

331

919

City of Maywood

1359

4845

City of Monrovia

710

1830

City of Montebello

2154

3346

City of Monterey Park

915

1470

City of Norwalk

3067

2850

City of Palmdale

3767

2370

City of Palos Verdes Estates

89

658

City of Paramount

2261

4036

City of Pico Rivera

2277

3542

City of Pomona

5154

3305

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

277

648

City of Redondo Beach

525

764

City of Rolling Hills

9

464

City of Rolling Hills Estates

40

493

City of Rosemead

787

1422

City of San Dimas*

488

1414

City of San Fernando

843

3425

City of San Gabriel

596

1455

City of San Marino

83

625

City of Santa Clarita

3103

1408

City of Santa Fe Springs

522

2843

City of Santa Monica

816

883

City of Sierra Madre

68

619

City of Signal Hill

258

2187

City of South El Monte

765

3663

City of South Gate

4177

4256

City of South Pasadena

255

979

City of Temple City

501

1374

City of Torrance

1339

897

City of Vernon

10

4785

City of Walnut

249

816

City of West Covina

2688

2483

City of West Hollywood

512

1386

City of Westlake Village

29

347

City of Whittier

2100

2402

Los Angeles

101189

2502

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

258

3146

Los Angeles – Alsace

348

2796

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

68

2718

Los Angeles – Arleta

1352

3934

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

223

1521

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

589

1892

Los Angeles – Bel Air

77

914

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

109

870

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

145

1101

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

4069

4683

Los Angeles – Brentwood

270

872

Los Angeles – Brookside

3

516

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

119

1671

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

1754

2687

Los Angeles – Carthay

200

1392

Los Angeles – Central

2055

5270

Los Angeles – Century City

110

860

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

1438

4259

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

618

1668

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

64

698

Los Angeles – Chinatown

110

1371

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

283

1945

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

282

1861

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

285

2061

Los Angeles – Crestview

182

1601

Los Angeles – Del Rey

330

1102

Los Angeles – Downtown*

746

2712

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

621

1569

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

579

1977

Los Angeles – Echo Park

221

1550

Los Angeles – El Sereno

1152

2755

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

92

1611

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

249

2448

Los Angeles – Encino

523

1158

Los Angeles – Exposition

75

2255

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

1251

2785

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

30

833

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

309

3543

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

2165

4563

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

645

2041

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

226

2100

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

1096

1883

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

899

4180

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

207

1215

Los Angeles – Harbor City

464

1596

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

932

2138

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

18

747

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

538

2983

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

1539

4057

Los Angeles – Highland Park

1032

2133

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

412

2970

Los Angeles – Hollywood

1103

1616

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

268

911

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

756

2649

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

245

3035

Los Angeles – Koreatown

1103

2134

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

79

1733

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

941

2230

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

514

3914

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

285

1871

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

1015

3114

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

382

4760

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

464

1637

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

72

2298

Los Angeles – Longwood

108

2509

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

189

875

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

190

2226

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

22

704

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

298

702

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

31

711

Los Angeles – Melrose

1797

2313

Los Angeles – Mid-city

270

1796

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

161

895

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

708

2935

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

518

2145

Los Angeles – North Hills

1697

2756

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

3472

2293

Los Angeles – Northridge

1301

1864

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

117

550

Los Angeles – Pacoima

3186

4139

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

23

598

Los Angeles – Palms

514

1171

Los Angeles – Panorama City

2696

3583

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

96

707

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

1708

4082

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

27

845

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

131

1197

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

336

944

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

83

1265

Los Angeles – Regent Square

28

1007

Los Angeles – Reseda

2023

2640

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

108

2330

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

39

922

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

1873

2400

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

57

1283

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

972

1114

Los Angeles – Silverlake

593

1345

Los Angeles – South Carthay

107

1010

Los Angeles – South Park

1942

5116

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

134

2923

Los Angeles – Studio City

230

1025

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

1467

2795

Los Angeles – Sunland

418

2048

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

5

773

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

3043

3693

Los Angeles – Tarzana

580

1878

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

1186

3004

Los Angeles – Thai Town

153

1560

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

93

1068

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

22

1685

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

18

969

Los Angeles – Tujunga

459

1650

Los Angeles – University Hills

50

1458

Los Angeles – University Park

970

3533

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

566

1886

Los Angeles – Valley Village

471

1905

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

2739

2939

Los Angeles – Venice

267

788

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

692

4023

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

319

4166

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

1811

4397

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

2839

5460

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

205

2441

Los Angeles – View Heights

43

1164

Los Angeles – Watts

1845

4323

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

116

2360

Los Angeles – West Adams

840

3040

Los Angeles – West Hills

490

1209

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

475

1262

Los Angeles – West Vernon

2193

4088

Los Angeles – Westchester

397

769

Los Angeles – Westlake

2293

3863

Los Angeles – Westwood

333

615

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

2274

6294

Los Angeles – Wilmington

1669

2955

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

1056

2105

Los Angeles – Winnetka

1151

2223

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

825

1212

Unincorporated – Acton

65

815

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

25

601

Unincorporated – Altadena

655

1502

Unincorporated – Anaverde

13

862

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

5

402

Unincorporated – Arcadia

84

1052

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

1461

3442

Unincorporated – Athens Village

217

4431

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

270

3985

Unincorporated – Azusa

460

2889

Unincorporated – Bassett

603

4070

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

6

559

Unincorporated – Bradbury

4

3704

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

118

1527

Unincorporated – Castaic*

1912

7032

Unincorporated – Cerritos

16

2726

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

22

3134

Unincorporated – Covina

401

2384

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

288

2191

Unincorporated – Del Aire

72

1639

Unincorporated – Del Rey

3

943

Unincorporated – Del Sur

11

455

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

44

1765

Unincorporated – Duarte

132

2981

Unincorporated – East Covina

4

1216

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

97

1833

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

5898

4708

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

76

1187

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

635

4148

Unincorporated – East Whittier

78

1470

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

143

1627

Unincorporated – El Monte

6

4138

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

6

361

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

3244

5014

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

12

1818

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

961

1718

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

58

2307

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

7

638

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

32

2266

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

177

894

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

77

3711

Unincorporated – La Verne*

33

1618

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

92

1301

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

2

299

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

202

1555

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

24

1461

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

664

2946

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

17

971

Unincorporated – Littlerock

80

1990

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

8

617

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

82

2298

Unincorporated – Llano

3

342

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

67

712

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

77

1984

Unincorporated – Newhall

6

2727

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

18

1503

Unincorporated – North Whittier

195

2333

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

319

1327

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

3

1395

Unincorporated – Palmdale

21

2494

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

3

483

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

21

1074

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

26

4200

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

15

774

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

154

1193

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

70

2631

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

8

859

Unincorporated – Rosewood

26

2022

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

15

1257

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

93

2767

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

625

1225

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

659

3259

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

10

491

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

6

1948

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

26

9738

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

108

580

Unincorporated – Saugus

27

17419

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

1

281

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

2

440

Unincorporated – South El Monte

78

4345

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

170

1921

Unincorporated – South Whittier

1645

2778

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

13

1665

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

155

739

Unincorporated – Sun Village

156

2584

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

52

4012

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

11

663

Unincorporated – Val Verde

65

1964

Unincorporated – Valencia

41

1335

Unincorporated – Valinda

716

3064

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

137

1177

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

668

4138

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

5

331

Unincorporated – West Carson

406

1838

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

43

4517

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

356

3620

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

21

1545

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

915

3398

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

7

538

Unincorporated – Westhills

9

1073

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

43

1168

Unincorporated – Whittier

60

1586

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1390

3981

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

116

1925

–  Under Investigation

4808

 

 

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation.  19 cases and one death previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

*  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the  proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

 

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.