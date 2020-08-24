Socialize

Aug. 23, 2020 COVID Report: 8 New Deaths and 1,098 New Cases of in Los Angeles County

 

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 8 new deaths and 1,098 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. The lower number of cases and deaths reflects reporting delays over the weekend.

 Splash pads, swim beaches, parks, trails, open spaces and other outdoor fun spots are open in Los Angeles County, with protocols in place intended to keep visitors and staff safe. These spaces have restrictions in place that allow residents increased outdoor recreation options while adhering to physical distancing and infection control requirements that reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

 As a reminder, being around people who aren’t part of your household puts you at a greater risk for COVID-19, which is why it is so important to stay at home as much as possible and avoid all gatherings, of any size, with people who are not part of your household.

 

Public Health is asking business owners to adhere to the Health Officer Order and renew their commitment to infectious disease control measures. They are urged to take immediate action to implement strategies that protect workers and customers. The Health Officer Order mandates all indoor operations at many businesses must be suspended. This includes the closure of indoor operations at restaurants, houses of worship, gyms and fitness centers, museums, hair salons and barbershops and personal care services. Violations of the Health Officer Order can result in citations, fines, and the full closure of non-compliant facilities.

 

To date, Public Health has identified 231,695 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 5,545 deaths. There are currently 1,247 hospitalized, of which 33% are confirmed cases in the ICU. Upon further investigation, 65 cases reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

 

Of the eight new deaths reported today (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena), three people that passed away were over the age of 80, three people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old and two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Seven people had underlying health conditions including three people over the age of 80 years old, three people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old and one person between the ages of 30 and 49 years.

 

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,217 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 50% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 24% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

 

Testing results are available for 2,182,882 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

 

“I want to extend my sincere sympathy to all our L.A. County residents that are grieving the loss of a family member, friend, co-worker or loved one. Your loss is not unnoticed, and we keep you in our hearts during these days of sadness,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “The positive trends that the county is seeing are encouraging and reflect less transmission of the virus at workplaces and in the community. We must continue taking all the actions that got us to this place. Residents are urged to physically distance from those not in their household, wash hands frequently, avoid gatherings and crowds,  and wear a clean cloth face covering that securely covers both their nose and mouth when in contact with others.  not part of their household. These are the actions we each take for each other that help the county in its recovery efforts.”

 

It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results, to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a public health specialist to discuss how to protect themselves and others, to find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious.

 

Public Health has a dedicated call line for confirmed cases of COVID-19. If you are positive for COVID-19 and have not yet connected with a public health specialist or need more information on services, call toll-free at 1-833-540-0473. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.

 

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

Please see additional information below:

 

 

Total Cases

NEW

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

231695

1098

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*

219301

988

— Long Beach

10111

95

— Pasadena

2283

15

Deaths

5545

8

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

5233

8

— Long Beach

201

0

— Pasadena

111

0

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

– 0 to 4

3496

 

– 5 to 11

7701

 

– 12 to 17

9601

 

– 18 to 29

54237

 

– 30 to 49

75602

 

– 50 to 64

42479

 

– 65 to 79

16839

 

–  over 80

7999

 

–  Under Investigation

1347

 

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Female

109792

 

–  Male

106189

 

–  Other

93

 

–  Under Investigation

3227

 

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

189

 

–  Asian

6920

 

–  Black

6361

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

79378

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

678

 

–  White

16720

 

–  Other

26472

 

–  Under Investigation

82583

 

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

15822

 

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

10

 

–  Asian

775

 

–  Black

527

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

2625

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

17

 

–  White

1235

 

–  Other

28

 

–  Under Investigation

16

 

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

140

670

City of Alhambra

1101

1270

City of Arcadia

429

743

City of Artesia

290

1727

City of Avalon

5

129

City of Azusa

1339

2676

City of Baldwin Park

2504

3262

City of Bell

1394

3837

City of Bell Gardens

1704

3956

City of Bellflower

2092

2691

City of Beverly Hills

593

1718

City of Bradbury

13

1216

City of Burbank

1255

1171

City of Calabasas

229

941

City of Carson

1621

1727

City of Cerritos

497

993

City of Claremont

323

885

City of Commerce*

504

3856

City of Compton

3543

3546

City of Covina

1195

2437

City of Cudahy

988

4058

City of Culver City

363

911

City of Diamond Bar

481

836

City of Downey

3586

3138

City of Duarte

447

2030

City of El Monte

3900

3326

City of El Segundo

115

685

City of Gardena

1071

1747

City of Glendale

2929

1418

City of Glendora

1119

2121

City of Hawaiian Gardens

471

3209

City of Hawthorne

1725

1943

City of Hermosa Beach

183

930

City of Hidden Hills

7

370

City of Huntington Park

2518

4233

City of Industry

30

6865

City of Inglewood

2549

2244

City of Irwindale

62

4249

City of La Canada Flintridge

153

739

City of La Habra Heights

32

587

City of La Mirada

755

1522

City of La Puente

1334

3278

City of La Verne

399

1199

City of Lakewood

1098

1366

City of Lancaster*

2751

1703

City of Lawndale

565

1681

City of Lomita

217

1047

City of Lynwood*

2858

3967

City of Malibu

91

702

City of Manhattan Beach

304

844

City of Maywood

1248

4449

City of Monrovia

656

1691

City of Montebello

1994

3097

City of Monterey Park

840

1349

City of Norwalk

2898

2693

City of Palmdale

3456

2174

City of Palos Verdes Estates

78

577

City of Paramount

2149

3836

City of Pico Rivera

2112

3285

City of Pomona

4778

3064

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

260

608

City of Redondo Beach

505

735

City of Rolling Hills

8

412

City of Rolling Hills Estates

36

444

City of Rosemead

723

1306

City of San Dimas*

454

1315

City of San Fernando

767

3116

City of San Gabriel

541

1321

City of San Marino

69

520

City of Santa Clarita

2809

1274

City of Santa Fe Springs

479

2608

City of Santa Monica

740

800

City of Sierra Madre

66

601

City of Signal Hill

232

1967

City of South El Monte

711

3404

City of South Gate

3932

4006

City of South Pasadena

242

929

City of Temple City

471

1292

City of Torrance

1241

831

City of Vernon

9

4306

City of Walnut

236

773

City of West Covina

2502

2312

City of West Hollywood

482

1304

City of Westlake Village

25

299

City of Whittier

1945

2225

Los Angeles

93931

2322

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

232

2829

Los Angeles – Alsace

316

2539

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

56

2238

Los Angeles – Arleta

1221

3553

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

205

1398

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

546

1754

Los Angeles – Bel Air

69

819

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

102

814

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

132

1002

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

3899

4488

Los Angeles – Brentwood

248

801

Los Angeles – Brookside

3

516

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

108

1517

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

1599

2449

Los Angeles – Carthay

189

1316

Los Angeles – Central

1919

4922

Los Angeles – Century City

106

829

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

1349

3995

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

584

1576

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

61

665

Los Angeles – Chinatown

107

1334

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

261

1793

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

266

1755

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

268

1938

Los Angeles – Crestview

170

1495

Los Angeles – Del Rey

314

1049

Los Angeles – Downtown*

661

2403

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

581

1468

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

549

1875

Los Angeles – Echo Park

205

1438

Los Angeles – El Sereno

1089

2605

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

87

1523

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

235

2310

Los Angeles – Encino

492

1089

Los Angeles – Exposition

71

2135

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

1168

2600

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

28

778

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

291

3337

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

2054

4329

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

593

1876

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

209

1942

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

1016

1746

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

859

3994

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

195

1144

Los Angeles – Harbor City

438

1507

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

869

1993

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

18

747

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

503

2789

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

1424

3754

Los Angeles – Highland Park

967

1998

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

384

2769

Los Angeles – Hollywood

1023

1499

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

249

846

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

716

2509

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

230

2849

Los Angeles – Koreatown

1023

1979

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

76

1667

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

844

2000

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

481

3663

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

268

1759

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

948

2908

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

364

4536

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

438

1545

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

58

1851

Los Angeles – Longwood

108

2509

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

173

801

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

168

1968

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

18

576

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

277

652

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

30

688

Los Angeles – Melrose

1667

2146

Los Angeles – Mid-city

247

1643

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

145

806

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

642

2661

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

485

2009

Los Angeles – North Hills

1565

2542

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

3113

2056

Los Angeles – Northridge

1204

1725

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

110

517

Los Angeles – Pacoima

2929

3805

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

21

546

Los Angeles – Palms

495

1128

Los Angeles – Panorama City

2464

3274

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

89

655

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

1631

3898

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

26

814

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

118

1078

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

310

871

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

74

1128

Los Angeles – Regent Square

25

899

Los Angeles – Reseda

1891

2468

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

98

2114

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

33

781

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

1772

2271

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

53

1193

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

881

1010

Los Angeles – Silverlake

563

1277

Los Angeles – South Carthay

98

925

Los Angeles – South Park

1827

4813

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

130

2836

Los Angeles – Studio City

217

967

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

1325

2525

Los Angeles – Sunland

387

1896

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

5

773

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

2845

3453

Los Angeles – Tarzana

538

1742

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

1083

2743

Los Angeles – Thai Town

146

1488

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

87

1000

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

17

1302

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

15

807

Los Angeles – Tujunga

379

1363

Los Angeles – University Hills

51

1487

Los Angeles – University Park

698

2542

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

526

1752

Los Angeles – Valley Village

445

1800

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

2493

2675

Los Angeles – Venice

260

767

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

654

3802

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

304

3970

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

1688

4098

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

2687

5168

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

197

2346

Los Angeles – View Heights

42

1137

Los Angeles – Watts

1712

4012

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

105

2136

Los Angeles – West Adams

785

2841

Los Angeles – West Hills

456

1125

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

448

1190

Los Angeles – West Vernon

2036

3795

Los Angeles – Westchester

358

694

Los Angeles – Westlake

2181

3675

Los Angeles – Westwood

299

553

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

2165

5992

Los Angeles – Wilmington

1545

2735

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

990

1973

Los Angeles – Winnetka

1081

2087

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

763

1121

Unincorporated – Acton

58

728

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

24

577

Unincorporated – Altadena

582

1334

Unincorporated – Anaverde

13

862

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

5

402

Unincorporated – Arcadia

80

1002

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

1359

3202

Unincorporated – Athens Village

205

4186

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

243

3587

Unincorporated – Azusa

427

2682

Unincorporated – Bassett

560

3779

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

6

559

Unincorporated – Bradbury

4

3704

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

112

1449

Unincorporated – Castaic*

1889

6947

Unincorporated – Cerritos

14

2385

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

17

2422

Unincorporated – Covina

374

2224

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

271

2062

Unincorporated – Del Aire

64

1457

Unincorporated – Del Rey

3

943

Unincorporated – Del Sur

9

373

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

40

1604

Unincorporated – Duarte

114

2575

Unincorporated – East Covina

4

1216

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

90

1701

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

5555

4434

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

67

1046

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

586

3828

Unincorporated – East Whittier

74

1395

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

136

1547

Unincorporated – El Monte

6

4138

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

6

361

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

3065

4737

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

11

1667

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

893

1597

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

55

2188

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

5

455

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

29

2054

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

145

732

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

75

3614

Unincorporated – La Verne*

30

1471

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

82

1160

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

2

299

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

190

1462

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

22

1339

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

624

2768

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

16

914

Unincorporated – Littlerock

73

1815

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

8

617

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

75

2101

Unincorporated – Llano

3

342

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

65

691

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

72

1855

Unincorporated – Newhall

6

2727

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

18

1503

Unincorporated – North Whittier

175

2093

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

297

1236

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

3

1395

Unincorporated – Palmdale

20

2375

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

3

483

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

19

971

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

25

4039

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

14

722

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

142

1100

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

70

2631

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

8

859

Unincorporated – Rosewood

21

1633

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

14

1174

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

83

2470

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

582

1141

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

630

3116

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

9

442

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

5

1623

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

21

7865

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

100

537

Unincorporated – Saugus

25

16129

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

1

281

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

1

220

Unincorporated – South El Monte

75

4178

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

165

1865

Unincorporated – South Whittier

1501

2535

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

13

1665

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

144

687

Unincorporated – Sun Village

139

2303

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

44

3395

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

10

603

Unincorporated – Val Verde

58

1753

Unincorporated – Valencia

39

1270

Unincorporated – Valinda

670

2867

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

133

1143

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

619

3834

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

4

265

Unincorporated – West Carson

370

1675

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

41

4307

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

334

3396

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

20

1472

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

864

3209

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

5

385

Unincorporated – Westhills

9

1073

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

41

1113

Unincorporated – Whittier

58

1533

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1302

3729

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

107

1775

–  Under Investigation

4612

 

 

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Sixty-five cases reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

*  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

