L.A. County Rent Relief Programs

Los Angeles County Is Here to Help Tenants Make Their Monthly Rent Payments and Property Owners Protect Their Rental Income During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The programs below are made possible by the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors and administered by the Los Angeles County Development Authority to provide rental assistance to property owners and tenants.

LA County COVID-19 Rent Relief

Program Details

The LA County COVID-19 Rent Relief application will open on August 17, 2020, for income-eligible renters in Los Angeles County.

Eligible Renters

This program is open to renters in Los Angeles County, with the exception of residents living in the City of Los Angeles. Please click here to view the list of targeted zip codes.

Eligible renters must qualify based on income and have struggled to pay rent, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their landlord must provide a W-9 and sign a participation agreement in order to have the rent paid on behalf of the tenant.

The City of Los Angeles also received its own allocation of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds and has its own programs for City residents. If you live in the City of Los Angeles, please contact MyLA311 by calling 3-1-1 or (213) 473-3231, or visiting lacity.org/myla311 for available programs.

How to Apply

Applications will open on August 17, 2020, and you can submit your application at 211la.org/lacounty/rentrelief or by dialing 2-1-1.

Frequently Asked Questions

The LACDA has compiled a list of Frequently Asked Questions. If you have any additional questions, please call 2-1-1.

English

First District Rent Relief Program

Program Details

The First District Rent Relief Program opened up for a second round on July 15, 2020. The program provides rent payments to property owners on behalf of an income-eligible household.

Eligible Property Owners

The First District Rent Relief Program is open to property owners with rental units located within the unincorporated areas of the First Supervisorial District. Not sure what District your rental unit is in?  Click here to find out.

Property owners are not required to live in Los Angeles County to qualify.

Applications will be accepted through August 31, 2020, or until funds have been exhausted. For more information, please click on the flyers below.

Program Flyer:

English     Spanish     Chinese     Vietnamese     Korean

Questions

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (626) 943-3800

 

