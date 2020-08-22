August 22, 2020 COVID Report: 48 New Deaths and 1,644 New Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 48 new deaths and 1,644 new cases of confirmed COVID-19.

Younger residents continue to make up the majority of positive new cases. Of the new cases reported today, 71% are of people under the age of 50 years old. Residents between the ages of 30 and 49 years old have the highest number of new cases among all age groups in LA County, 35% of new cases today.

While people in this age group typically have low risk for serious illness or death from COVID-19, Public Health is concerned they may unknowingly infect parents, grandparents, and friends and family who have underlying health conditions and who are at greater risk for serious illness and death. And while, younger people have less risk, 26% of deaths in LA County have occurred among people younger than 65 years old and sadly, almost 400 individuals between the ages of 30 and 49 have died from COVID-19.

The state is monitoring all counties on six indicators to determine their progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19. These indicators include testing capacity, how much transmission of the virus is happening in the community, how many people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, and the capacity of hospitals to care for people with COVID-19 with adequate numbers of available Intensive Care Unit beds and ventilators. LA County is meeting 5 of the state’s 6 indicators, only failing to meet the threshold of having less than 100 cases per 100,000 residents. The case rate per 100,000 people today is 218.

The positive trends that the county is seeing can be attributed to a host of efforts that entailed significant sacrifices from people, all of which decreased opportunities for transmission, particularly in high-risk settings. Residents are urged to continue physical distancing and infection control directives and wear a clean cloth face covering that securely covers both their nose and mouth when in contact with other people not part of their household.

To date, Public Health has identified 230,662 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 5,537 deaths. There are currently 1,280 hospitalized, of which 33% are confirmed cases in the ICU. Upon further investigation, 36 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

RELATED :

Of the 47 new deaths reported today (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena), 16 people that passed away were over the age of 80, 17 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, 11 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, one person who died was between the ages of 30 and 49 years old and two people who died were between the ages of 18 and 29 years old. Thirty-eight people had underlying health conditions including 12 people over the age of 80 years old, 16 people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, seven people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, one person between the ages of 30 and 49 years old and two people between the ages of 18 and 29 years old.

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,209 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 50% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 24% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

Testing results are available for 2,168,595 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

“Though there are promising signs that our collective efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 are working, we are sad to report today that more Angelenos have lost their lives to COVID-19, and their loved ones are in our hearts as they mourn,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As we begin another hot summer weekend in Southern California, it’s important that we remain mindful of all the precautions we have to continue to take if we want to decrease community transmission enough to re-open schools. Being around people who aren’t part of your household puts you and them at a greater risk for COVID-19, which is why it is so important to stay at home as much as possible and avoid all gatherings, of any size, with people who are not part of your household. When you go outside for exercise and to enjoy the beautiful outdoors, wear a face covering, avoid crowds and stay a safe distance away from others.”

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing, and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results, to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside, or until they receive a negative result. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a contact tracer to discuss how to protect themselves and others, to find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases NEW Laboratory Confirmed Cases 230662 1644 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)* 218378 1550 — Long Beach 10016 86 — Pasadena 2268 8 Deaths 5537 48 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 5225 47 — Long Beach 201 1 — Pasadena 111 0 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 4 3483 – 5 to 11 7650 – 12 to 17 9537 – 18 to 29 54011 – 30 to 49 75285 – 50 to 64 42317 – 65 to 79 16776 – over 80 7972 – Under Investigation 1347 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 109313 – Male 105751 – Other 93 – Under Investigation 3221 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 188 – Asian 6894 – Black 6343 – Hispanic/Latino 79082 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 675 – White 16635 – Other 26429 – Under Investigation 82132 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 15816 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 10 – Asian 774 – Black 527 – Hispanic/Latino 2618 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 17 – White 1235 – Other 28 – Under Investigation 16 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 139 666 City of Alhambra 1097 1265 City of Arcadia 428 741 City of Artesia 288 1715 City of Avalon 5 129 City of Azusa 1330 2658 City of Baldwin Park 2495 3250 City of Bell 1389 3823 City of Bell Gardens 1702 3952 City of Bellflower 2085 2682 City of Beverly Hills 593 1718 City of Bradbury 13 1216 City of Burbank 1248 1164 City of Calabasas 229 941 City of Carson 1619 1725 City of Cerritos 495 989 City of Claremont 323 885 City of Commerce* 505 3864 City of Compton 3534 3537 City of Covina 1191 2429 City of Cudahy 985 4046 City of Culver City 361 906 City of Diamond Bar 479 833 City of Downey 3572 3126 City of Duarte 444 2017 City of El Monte 3886 3314 City of El Segundo 115 685 City of Gardena 1067 1740 City of Glendale 2916 1412 City of Glendora 1116 2115 City of Hawaiian Gardens 467 3182 City of Hawthorne 1721 1938 City of Hermosa Beach 183 930 City of Hidden Hills 7 370 City of Huntington Park 2509 4218 City of Industry 30 6865 City of Inglewood 2529 2227 City of Irwindale 61 4181 City of La Canada Flintridge 153 739 City of La Habra Heights 32 587 City of La Mirada 753 1518 City of La Puente 1324 3253 City of La Verne 394 1184 City of Lakewood 1093 1360 City of Lancaster* 2741 1696 City of Lawndale 562 1672 City of Lomita 217 1047 City of Lynwood* 2854 3961 City of Malibu 91 702 City of Manhattan Beach 304 844 City of Maywood 1246 4442 City of Monrovia 652 1680 City of Montebello 1981 3077 City of Monterey Park 830 1333 City of Norwalk 2887 2683 City of Palmdale 3430 2158 City of Palos Verdes Estates 78 577 City of Paramount 2141 3822 City of Pico Rivera 2108 3279 City of Pomona 4764 3055 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 258 604 City of Redondo Beach 504 734 City of Rolling Hills 6 309 City of Rolling Hills Estates 36 444 City of Rosemead 720 1301 City of San Dimas* 452 1310 City of San Fernando 765 3108 City of San Gabriel 539 1316 City of San Marino 69 520 City of Santa Clarita 2796 1268 City of Santa Fe Springs 478 2603 City of Santa Monica 734 794 City of Sierra Madre 65 592 City of Signal Hill 231 1958 City of South El Monte 708 3390 City of South Gate 3922 3996 City of South Pasadena 241 925 City of Temple City 472 1295 City of Torrance 1239 830 City of Vernon 9 4306 City of Walnut 236 773 City of West Covina 2500 2310 City of West Hollywood 479 1296 City of Westlake Village 25 299 City of Whittier 1937 2215 Los Angeles 93514 2312 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 231 2816 Los Angeles – Alsace 315 2531 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 55 2198 Los Angeles – Arleta 1215 3535 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 203 1384 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 543 1745 Los Angeles – Bel Air 69 819 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 102 814 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 132 1002 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 3889 4476 Los Angeles – Brentwood 248 801 Los Angeles – Brookside 3 516 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 108 1517 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1585 2428 Los Angeles – Carthay 190 1323 Los Angeles – Central 1911 4901 Los Angeles – Century City 106 829 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1347 3989 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 580 1565 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 61 665 Los Angeles – Chinatown 106 1322 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 259 1780 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 266 1755 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 268 1938 Los Angeles – Crestview 170 1495 Los Angeles – Del Rey 309 1032 Los Angeles – Downtown* 654 2378 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 578 1460 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 547 1868 Los Angeles – Echo Park 205 1438 Los Angeles – El Sereno 1089 2605 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 87 1523 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 233 2291 Los Angeles – Encino 491 1087 Los Angeles – Exposition 71 2135 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1166 2596 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 28 778 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 288 3302 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 2042 4304 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 592 1873 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 209 1942 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 1014 1743 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 857 3985 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 195 1144 Los Angeles – Harbor City 435 1496 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 866 1986 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 18 747 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 500 2772 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1419 3741 Los Angeles – Highland Park 963 1990 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 383 2761 Los Angeles – Hollywood 1017 1490 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 248 843 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 713 2498 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 229 2837 Los Angeles – Koreatown 1018 1969 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 76 1667 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 840 1990 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 479 3647 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 267 1753 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 944 2896 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 363 4523 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 433 1528 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 58 1851 Los Angeles – Longwood 107 2486 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 173 801 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 165 1933 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 18 576 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 275 648 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 30 688 Los Angeles – Melrose 1666 2144 Los Angeles – Mid-city 247 1643 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 145 806 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 640 2653 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 483 2000 Los Angeles – North Hills 1552 2521 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 3087 2039 Los Angeles – Northridge 1202 1722 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 110 517 Los Angeles – Pacoima 2916 3788 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 21 546 Los Angeles – Palms 493 1124 Los Angeles – Panorama City 2446 3250 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 89 655 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1627 3888 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 26 814 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 117 1069 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 308 865 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 74 1128 Los Angeles – Regent Square 25 899 Los Angeles – Reseda 1883 2458 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 98 2114 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 33 781 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1770 2268 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 53 1193 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 877 1005 Los Angeles – Silverlake 561 1273 Los Angeles – South Carthay 98 925 Los Angeles – South Park 1814 4779 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 129 2814 Los Angeles – Studio City 215 958 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1314 2504 Los Angeles – Sunland 384 1882 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 5 773 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 2834 3439 Los Angeles – Tarzana 537 1739 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1083 2743 Los Angeles – Thai Town 146 1488 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 86 988 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 17 1302 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 15 807 Los Angeles – Tujunga 379 1363 Los Angeles – University Hills 51 1487 Los Angeles – University Park 687 2502 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 524 1746 Los Angeles – Valley Village 445 1800 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 2481 2662 Los Angeles – Venice 259 764 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 652 3791 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 303 3957 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1682 4084 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 2668 5131 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 197 2346 Los Angeles – View Heights 42 1137 Los Angeles – Watts 1698 3979 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 105 2136 Los Angeles – West Adams 784 2837 Los Angeles – West Hills 451 1112 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 448 1190 Los Angeles – West Vernon 2020 3766 Los Angeles – Westchester 355 688 Los Angeles – Westlake 2179 3671 Los Angeles – Westwood 298 551 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2160 5979 Los Angeles – Wilmington 1542 2730 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 988 1969 Los Angeles – Winnetka 1077 2080 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 760 1117 Unincorporated – Acton 58 728 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 24 577 Unincorporated – Altadena 569 1304 Unincorporated – Anaverde 13 862 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 5 402 Unincorporated – Arcadia 80 1002 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1352 3186 Unincorporated – Athens Village 203 4145 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 241 3557 Unincorporated – Azusa 425 2669 Unincorporated – Bassett 560 3779 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 6 559 Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 3704 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 112 1449 Unincorporated – Castaic* 1886 6936 Unincorporated – Cerritos 14 2385 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 17 2422 Unincorporated – Covina 371 2206 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 269 2047 Unincorporated – Del Aire 64 1457 Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 943 Unincorporated – Del Sur 9 373 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 39 1564 Unincorporated – Duarte 114 2575 Unincorporated – East Covina 4 1216 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 90 1701 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 5539 4422 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 65 1015 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 586 3828 Unincorporated – East Whittier 74 1395 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 135 1536 Unincorporated – El Monte 6 4138 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 6 361 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 3042 4701 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 11 1667 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 893 1597 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 55 2188 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 5 455 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 29 2054 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 144 727 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 75 3614 Unincorporated – La Verne* 30 1471 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 82 1160 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 2 299 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 191 1470 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 22 1339 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 621 2755 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 16 914 Unincorporated – Littlerock 73 1815 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 7 540 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 75 2101 Unincorporated – Llano 3 342 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 65 691 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 72 1855 Unincorporated – Newhall 6 2727 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 18 1503 Unincorporated – North Whittier 175 2093 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 297 1236 Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 1395 Unincorporated – Palmdale 20 2375 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 483 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 19 971 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 25 4039 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 14 722 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 140 1085 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 70 2631 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 8 859 Unincorporated – Rosewood 21 1633 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 14 1174 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 82 2440 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 580 1137 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 627 3101 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 9 442 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 5 1623 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 21 7865 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 100 537 Unincorporated – Saugus 25 16129 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 281 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 220 Unincorporated – South El Monte 75 4178 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 165 1865 Unincorporated – South Whittier 1500 2533 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 13 1665 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 143 682 Unincorporated – Sun Village 139 2303 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 43 3318 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 10 603 Unincorporated – Val Verde 58 1753 Unincorporated – Valencia 39 1270 Unincorporated – Valinda 666 2850 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 133 1143 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 617 3822 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 4 265 Unincorporated – West Carson 368 1666 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 41 4307 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 333 3386 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 20 1472 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 862 3201 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 5 385 Unincorporated – Westhills 9 1073 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 40 1086 Unincorporated – Whittier 57 1506 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1301 3726 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 107 1775 – Under Investigation 4561

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Thirty-six cases and two deaths reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments