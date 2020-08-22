Socialize

August 22, 2020 COVID Report: 48 New Deaths and 1,644 New Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 48 new deaths and 1,644 new cases of confirmed COVID-19.

 Younger residents continue to make up the majority of positive new cases. Of the new cases reported today, 71% are of people under the age of 50 years old. Residents between the ages of 30 and 49 years old have the highest number of new cases among all age groups in LA County, 35% of new cases today.

 While people in this age group typically have low risk for serious illness or death from COVID-19, Public Health is concerned they may unknowingly infect parents, grandparents, and friends and family who have underlying health conditions and who are at greater risk for serious illness and death.  And while, younger people have less risk, 26% of deaths in LA County have occurred among people younger than 65 years old and sadly, almost 400 individuals between the ages of 30 and 49 have died from COVID-19.

 The state is monitoring all counties on six indicators to determine their progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19. These indicators include testing capacity, how much transmission of the virus is happening in the community, how many people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, and the capacity of hospitals to care for people with COVID-19 with adequate numbers of available Intensive Care Unit beds and ventilators. LA County is meeting 5 of the state’s 6 indicators, only failing to meet the threshold of having less than 100 cases per 100,000 residents. The case rate per 100,000 people today is 218.

 The positive trends that the county is seeing can be attributed to a host of efforts that entailed significant sacrifices from people, all of which decreased opportunities for transmission, particularly in high-risk settings. Residents are urged to continue physical distancing and infection control directives and wear a clean cloth face covering that securely covers both their nose and mouth when in contact with other people not part of their household.

 

To date, Public Health has identified 230,662 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 5,537 deaths. There are currently 1,280 hospitalized, of which 33% are confirmed cases in the ICU. Upon further investigation, 36 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

 

Of the 47 new deaths reported today (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena), 16 people that passed away were over the age of 80, 17 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, 11 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, one person who died was between the ages of 30 and 49 years old and two people who died were between the ages of 18 and 29 years old. Thirty-eight people had underlying health conditions including 12 people over the age of 80 years old, 16 people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, seven people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, one person between the ages of 30 and 49 years old and two people between the ages of 18 and 29 years old.

 

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,209 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 50% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 24% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

 

Testing results are available for 2,168,595 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

 

“Though there are promising signs that our collective efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 are working, we are sad to report today that more Angelenos have lost their lives to COVID-19, and their loved ones are in our hearts as they mourn,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As we begin another hot summer weekend in Southern California, it’s important that we remain mindful of all the precautions we have to continue to take if we want to decrease community transmission enough to re-open schools. Being around people who aren’t part of your household puts you and them at a greater risk for COVID-19, which is why it is so important to stay at home as much as possible and avoid all gatherings, of any size, with people who are not part of your household. When you go outside for exercise and to enjoy the beautiful outdoors, wear a face covering, avoid crowds and stay a safe distance away from others.”

 

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing, and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results, to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside, or until they receive a negative result. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a contact tracer to discuss how to protect themselves and others, to find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious.

 

Please see additional information below:

 

 

Total Cases

NEW

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

230662

1644

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*

218378

1550

— Long Beach

10016

86

— Pasadena

2268

8

Deaths

5537

48

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

5225

47

— Long Beach

201

1

— Pasadena

111

0

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

– 0 to 4

3483

 

– 5 to 11

7650

 

– 12 to 17

9537

 

– 18 to 29

54011

 

– 30 to 49

75285

 

– 50 to 64

42317

 

– 65 to 79

16776

 

–  over 80

7972

 

–  Under Investigation

1347

 

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Female

109313

 

–  Male

105751

 

–  Other

93

 

–  Under Investigation

3221

 

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

188

 

–  Asian

6894

 

–  Black

6343

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

79082

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

675

 

–  White

16635

 

–  Other

26429

 

–  Under Investigation

82132

 

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

15816

 

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

10

 

–  Asian

774

 

–  Black

527

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

2618

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

17

 

–  White

1235

 

–  Other

28

 

–  Under Investigation

16

 

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

139

666

City of Alhambra

1097

1265

City of Arcadia

428

741

City of Artesia

288

1715

City of Avalon

5

129

City of Azusa

1330

2658

City of Baldwin Park

2495

3250

City of Bell

1389

3823

City of Bell Gardens

1702

3952

City of Bellflower

2085

2682

City of Beverly Hills

593

1718

City of Bradbury

13

1216

City of Burbank

1248

1164

City of Calabasas

229

941

City of Carson

1619

1725

City of Cerritos

495

989

City of Claremont

323

885

City of Commerce*

505

3864

City of Compton

3534

3537

City of Covina

1191

2429

City of Cudahy

985

4046

City of Culver City

361

906

City of Diamond Bar

479

833

City of Downey

3572

3126

City of Duarte

444

2017

City of El Monte

3886

3314

City of El Segundo

115

685

City of Gardena

1067

1740

City of Glendale

2916

1412

City of Glendora

1116

2115

City of Hawaiian Gardens

467

3182

City of Hawthorne

1721

1938

City of Hermosa Beach

183

930

City of Hidden Hills

7

370

City of Huntington Park

2509

4218

City of Industry

30

6865

City of Inglewood

2529

2227

City of Irwindale

61

4181

City of La Canada Flintridge

153

739

City of La Habra Heights

32

587

City of La Mirada

753

1518

City of La Puente

1324

3253

City of La Verne

394

1184

City of Lakewood

1093

1360

City of Lancaster*

2741

1696

City of Lawndale

562

1672

City of Lomita

217

1047

City of Lynwood*

2854

3961

City of Malibu

91

702

City of Manhattan Beach

304

844

City of Maywood

1246

4442

City of Monrovia

652

1680

City of Montebello

1981

3077

City of Monterey Park

830

1333

City of Norwalk

2887

2683

City of Palmdale

3430

2158

City of Palos Verdes Estates

78

577

City of Paramount

2141

3822

City of Pico Rivera

2108

3279

City of Pomona

4764

3055

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

258

604

City of Redondo Beach

504

734

City of Rolling Hills

6

309

City of Rolling Hills Estates

36

444

City of Rosemead

720

1301

City of San Dimas*

452

1310

City of San Fernando

765

3108

City of San Gabriel

539

1316

City of San Marino

69

520

City of Santa Clarita

2796

1268

City of Santa Fe Springs

478

2603

City of Santa Monica

734

794

City of Sierra Madre

65

592

City of Signal Hill

231

1958

City of South El Monte

708

3390

City of South Gate

3922

3996

City of South Pasadena

241

925

City of Temple City

472

1295

City of Torrance

1239

830

City of Vernon

9

4306

City of Walnut

236

773

City of West Covina

2500

2310

City of West Hollywood

479

1296

City of Westlake Village

25

299

City of Whittier

1937

2215

Los Angeles

93514

2312

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

231

2816

Los Angeles – Alsace

315

2531

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

55

2198

Los Angeles – Arleta

1215

3535

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

203

1384

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

543

1745

Los Angeles – Bel Air

69

819

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

102

814

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

132

1002

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

3889

4476

Los Angeles – Brentwood

248

801

Los Angeles – Brookside

3

516

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

108

1517

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

1585

2428

Los Angeles – Carthay

190

1323

Los Angeles – Central

1911

4901

Los Angeles – Century City

106

829

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

1347

3989

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

580

1565

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

61

665

Los Angeles – Chinatown

106

1322

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

259

1780

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

266

1755

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

268

1938

Los Angeles – Crestview

170

1495

Los Angeles – Del Rey

309

1032

Los Angeles – Downtown*

654

2378

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

578

1460

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

547

1868

Los Angeles – Echo Park

205

1438

Los Angeles – El Sereno

1089

2605

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

87

1523

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

233

2291

Los Angeles – Encino

491

1087

Los Angeles – Exposition

71

2135

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

1166

2596

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

28

778

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

288

3302

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

2042

4304

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

592

1873

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

209

1942

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

1014

1743

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

857

3985

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

195

1144

Los Angeles – Harbor City

435

1496

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

866

1986

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

18

747

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

500

2772

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

1419

3741

Los Angeles – Highland Park

963

1990

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

383

2761

Los Angeles – Hollywood

1017

1490

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

248

843

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

713

2498

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

229

2837

Los Angeles – Koreatown

1018

1969

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

76

1667

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

840

1990

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

479

3647

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

267

1753

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

944

2896

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

363

4523

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

433

1528

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

58

1851

Los Angeles – Longwood

107

2486

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

173

801

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

165

1933

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

18

576

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

275

648

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

30

688

Los Angeles – Melrose

1666

2144

Los Angeles – Mid-city

247

1643

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

145

806

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

640

2653

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

483

2000

Los Angeles – North Hills

1552

2521

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

3087

2039

Los Angeles – Northridge

1202

1722

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

110

517

Los Angeles – Pacoima

2916

3788

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

21

546

Los Angeles – Palms

493

1124

Los Angeles – Panorama City

2446

3250

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

89

655

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

1627

3888

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

26

814

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

117

1069

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

308

865

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

74

1128

Los Angeles – Regent Square

25

899

Los Angeles – Reseda

1883

2458

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

98

2114

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

33

781

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

1770

2268

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

53

1193

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

877

1005

Los Angeles – Silverlake

561

1273

Los Angeles – South Carthay

98

925

Los Angeles – South Park

1814

4779

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

129

2814

Los Angeles – Studio City

215

958

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

1314

2504

Los Angeles – Sunland

384

1882

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

5

773

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

2834

3439

Los Angeles – Tarzana

537

1739

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

1083

2743

Los Angeles – Thai Town

146

1488

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

86

988

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

17

1302

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

15

807

Los Angeles – Tujunga

379

1363

Los Angeles – University Hills

51

1487

Los Angeles – University Park

687

2502

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

524

1746

Los Angeles – Valley Village

445

1800

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

2481

2662

Los Angeles – Venice

259

764

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

652

3791

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

303

3957

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

1682

4084

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

2668

5131

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

197

2346

Los Angeles – View Heights

42

1137

Los Angeles – Watts

1698

3979

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

105

2136

Los Angeles – West Adams

784

2837

Los Angeles – West Hills

451

1112

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

448

1190

Los Angeles – West Vernon

2020

3766

Los Angeles – Westchester

355

688

Los Angeles – Westlake

2179

3671

Los Angeles – Westwood

298

551

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

2160

5979

Los Angeles – Wilmington

1542

2730

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

988

1969

Los Angeles – Winnetka

1077

2080

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

760

1117

Unincorporated – Acton

58

728

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

24

577

Unincorporated – Altadena

569

1304

Unincorporated – Anaverde

13

862

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

5

402

Unincorporated – Arcadia

80

1002

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

1352

3186

Unincorporated – Athens Village

203

4145

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

241

3557

Unincorporated – Azusa

425

2669

Unincorporated – Bassett

560

3779

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

6

559

Unincorporated – Bradbury

4

3704

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

112

1449

Unincorporated – Castaic*

1886

6936

Unincorporated – Cerritos

14

2385

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

17

2422

Unincorporated – Covina

371

2206

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

269

2047

Unincorporated – Del Aire

64

1457

Unincorporated – Del Rey

3

943

Unincorporated – Del Sur

9

373

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

39

1564

Unincorporated – Duarte

114

2575

Unincorporated – East Covina

4

1216

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

90

1701

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

5539

4422

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

65

1015

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

586

3828

Unincorporated – East Whittier

74

1395

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

135

1536

Unincorporated – El Monte

6

4138

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

6

361

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

3042

4701

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

11

1667

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

893

1597

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

55

2188

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

5

455

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

29

2054

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

144

727

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

75

3614

Unincorporated – La Verne*

30

1471

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

82

1160

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

2

299

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

191

1470

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

22

1339

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

621

2755

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

16

914

Unincorporated – Littlerock

73

1815

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

7

540

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

75

2101

Unincorporated – Llano

3

342

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

65

691

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

72

1855

Unincorporated – Newhall

6

2727

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

18

1503

Unincorporated – North Whittier

175

2093

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

297

1236

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

3

1395

Unincorporated – Palmdale

20

2375

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

3

483

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

19

971

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

25

4039

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

14

722

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

140

1085

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

70

2631

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

8

859

Unincorporated – Rosewood

21

1633

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

14

1174

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

82

2440

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

580

1137

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

627

3101

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

9

442

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

5

1623

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

21

7865

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

100

537

Unincorporated – Saugus

25

16129

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

1

281

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

1

220

Unincorporated – South El Monte

75

4178

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

165

1865

Unincorporated – South Whittier

1500

2533

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

13

1665

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

143

682

Unincorporated – Sun Village

139

2303

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

43

3318

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

10

603

Unincorporated – Val Verde

58

1753

Unincorporated – Valencia

39

1270

Unincorporated – Valinda

666

2850

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

133

1143

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

617

3822

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

4

265

Unincorporated – West Carson

368

1666

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

41

4307

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

333

3386

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

20

1472

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

862

3201

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

5

385

Unincorporated – Westhills

9

1073

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

40

1086

Unincorporated – Whittier

57

1506

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1301

3726

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

107

1775

–  Under Investigation

4561

 

 

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Thirty-six cases and two deaths reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

*  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

