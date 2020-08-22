August 22, 2020 COVID Report: 48 New Deaths and 1,644 New Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 48 new deaths and 1,644 new cases of confirmed COVID-19.
Younger residents continue to make up the majority of positive new cases. Of the new cases reported today, 71% are of people under the age of 50 years old. Residents between the ages of 30 and 49 years old have the highest number of new cases among all age groups in LA County, 35% of new cases today.
While people in this age group typically have low risk for serious illness or death from COVID-19, Public Health is concerned they may unknowingly infect parents, grandparents, and friends and family who have underlying health conditions and who are at greater risk for serious illness and death. And while, younger people have less risk, 26% of deaths in LA County have occurred among people younger than 65 years old and sadly, almost 400 individuals between the ages of 30 and 49 have died from COVID-19.
The state is monitoring all counties on six indicators to determine their progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19. These indicators include testing capacity, how much transmission of the virus is happening in the community, how many people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, and the capacity of hospitals to care for people with COVID-19 with adequate numbers of available Intensive Care Unit beds and ventilators. LA County is meeting 5 of the state’s 6 indicators, only failing to meet the threshold of having less than 100 cases per 100,000 residents. The case rate per 100,000 people today is 218.
The positive trends that the county is seeing can be attributed to a host of efforts that entailed significant sacrifices from people, all of which decreased opportunities for transmission, particularly in high-risk settings. Residents are urged to continue physical distancing and infection control directives and wear a clean cloth face covering that securely covers both their nose and mouth when in contact with other people not part of their household.
To date, Public Health has identified 230,662 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 5,537 deaths. There are currently 1,280 hospitalized, of which 33% are confirmed cases in the ICU. Upon further investigation, 36 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.
Of the 47 new deaths reported today (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena), 16 people that passed away were over the age of 80, 17 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, 11 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, one person who died was between the ages of 30 and 49 years old and two people who died were between the ages of 18 and 29 years old. Thirty-eight people had underlying health conditions including 12 people over the age of 80 years old, 16 people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, seven people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, one person between the ages of 30 and 49 years old and two people between the ages of 18 and 29 years old.
Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,209 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 50% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 24% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.
Testing results are available for 2,168,595 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.
“Though there are promising signs that our collective efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 are working, we are sad to report today that more Angelenos have lost their lives to COVID-19, and their loved ones are in our hearts as they mourn,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As we begin another hot summer weekend in Southern California, it’s important that we remain mindful of all the precautions we have to continue to take if we want to decrease community transmission enough to re-open schools. Being around people who aren’t part of your household puts you and them at a greater risk for COVID-19, which is why it is so important to stay at home as much as possible and avoid all gatherings, of any size, with people who are not part of your household. When you go outside for exercise and to enjoy the beautiful outdoors, wear a face covering, avoid crowds and stay a safe distance away from others.”
The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing, and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results, to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside, or until they receive a negative result. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a contact tracer to discuss how to protect themselves and others, to find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious.
Please see additional information below:
|
|
Total Cases
|
NEW
|
Laboratory Confirmed Cases
|
230662
|
1644
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*
|
218378
|
1550
|
— Long Beach
|
10016
|
86
|
— Pasadena
|
2268
|
8
|
Deaths
|
5537
|
48
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
|
5225
|
47
|
— Long Beach
|
201
|
1
|
— Pasadena
|
111
|
0
|
Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– 0 to 4
|
3483
|
|
– 5 to 11
|
7650
|
|
– 12 to 17
|
9537
|
|
– 18 to 29
|
54011
|
|
– 30 to 49
|
75285
|
|
– 50 to 64
|
42317
|
|
– 65 to 79
|
16776
|
|
– over 80
|
7972
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
1347
|
|
Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– Female
|
109313
|
|
– Male
|
105751
|
|
– Other
|
93
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
3221
|
|
Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– American Indian/Alaska Native
|
188
|
|
– Asian
|
6894
|
|
– Black
|
6343
|
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
79082
|
|
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|
675
|
|
– White
|
16635
|
|
– Other
|
26429
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
82132
|
|
Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– Hospitalized (Ever)
|
15816
|
|
Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– American Indian/Alaska Native
|
10
|
|
– Asian
|
774
|
|
– Black
|
527
|
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
2618
|
|
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|
17
|
|
– White
|
1235
|
|
– Other
|
28
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
16
|
|
CITY / COMMUNITY**
|
Cases
|
Case Rate
|
City of Agoura Hills
|
139
|
666
|
City of Alhambra
|
1097
|
1265
|
City of Arcadia
|
428
|
741
|
City of Artesia
|
288
|
1715
|
City of Avalon
|
5
|
129
|
City of Azusa
|
1330
|
2658
|
City of Baldwin Park
|
2495
|
3250
|
City of Bell
|
1389
|
3823
|
City of Bell Gardens
|
1702
|
3952
|
City of Bellflower
|
2085
|
2682
|
City of Beverly Hills
|
593
|
1718
|
City of Bradbury
|
13
|
1216
|
City of Burbank
|
1248
|
1164
|
City of Calabasas
|
229
|
941
|
City of Carson
|
1619
|
1725
|
City of Cerritos
|
495
|
989
|
City of Claremont
|
323
|
885
|
City of Commerce*
|
505
|
3864
|
City of Compton
|
3534
|
3537
|
City of Covina
|
1191
|
2429
|
City of Cudahy
|
985
|
4046
|
City of Culver City
|
361
|
906
|
City of Diamond Bar
|
479
|
833
|
City of Downey
|
3572
|
3126
|
City of Duarte
|
444
|
2017
|
City of El Monte
|
3886
|
3314
|
City of El Segundo
|
115
|
685
|
City of Gardena
|
1067
|
1740
|
City of Glendale
|
2916
|
1412
|
City of Glendora
|
1116
|
2115
|
City of Hawaiian Gardens
|
467
|
3182
|
City of Hawthorne
|
1721
|
1938
|
City of Hermosa Beach
|
183
|
930
|
City of Hidden Hills
|
7
|
370
|
City of Huntington Park
|
2509
|
4218
|
City of Industry
|
30
|
6865
|
City of Inglewood
|
2529
|
2227
|
City of Irwindale
|
61
|
4181
|
City of La Canada Flintridge
|
153
|
739
|
City of La Habra Heights
|
32
|
587
|
City of La Mirada
|
753
|
1518
|
City of La Puente
|
1324
|
3253
|
City of La Verne
|
394
|
1184
|
City of Lakewood
|
1093
|
1360
|
City of Lancaster*
|
2741
|
1696
|
City of Lawndale
|
562
|
1672
|
City of Lomita
|
217
|
1047
|
City of Lynwood*
|
2854
|
3961
|
City of Malibu
|
91
|
702
|
City of Manhattan Beach
|
304
|
844
|
City of Maywood
|
1246
|
4442
|
City of Monrovia
|
652
|
1680
|
City of Montebello
|
1981
|
3077
|
City of Monterey Park
|
830
|
1333
|
City of Norwalk
|
2887
|
2683
|
City of Palmdale
|
3430
|
2158
|
City of Palos Verdes Estates
|
78
|
577
|
City of Paramount
|
2141
|
3822
|
City of Pico Rivera
|
2108
|
3279
|
City of Pomona
|
4764
|
3055
|
City of Rancho Palos Verdes
|
258
|
604
|
City of Redondo Beach
|
504
|
734
|
City of Rolling Hills
|
6
|
309
|
City of Rolling Hills Estates
|
36
|
444
|
City of Rosemead
|
720
|
1301
|
City of San Dimas*
|
452
|
1310
|
City of San Fernando
|
765
|
3108
|
City of San Gabriel
|
539
|
1316
|
City of San Marino
|
69
|
520
|
City of Santa Clarita
|
2796
|
1268
|
City of Santa Fe Springs
|
478
|
2603
|
City of Santa Monica
|
734
|
794
|
City of Sierra Madre
|
65
|
592
|
City of Signal Hill
|
231
|
1958
|
City of South El Monte
|
708
|
3390
|
City of South Gate
|
3922
|
3996
|
City of South Pasadena
|
241
|
925
|
City of Temple City
|
472
|
1295
|
City of Torrance
|
1239
|
830
|
City of Vernon
|
9
|
4306
|
City of Walnut
|
236
|
773
|
City of West Covina
|
2500
|
2310
|
City of West Hollywood
|
479
|
1296
|
City of Westlake Village
|
25
|
299
|
City of Whittier
|
1937
|
2215
|
Los Angeles
|
93514
|
2312
|
Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie
|
231
|
2816
|
Los Angeles – Alsace
|
315
|
2531
|
Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest
|
2
|
5000
|
Los Angeles – Angelino Heights
|
55
|
2198
|
Los Angeles – Arleta
|
1215
|
3535
|
Los Angeles – Atwater Village
|
203
|
1384
|
Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills
|
543
|
1745
|
Los Angeles – Bel Air
|
69
|
819
|
Los Angeles – Beverly Crest
|
102
|
814
|
Los Angeles – Beverlywood
|
132
|
1002
|
Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*
|
3889
|
4476
|
Los Angeles – Brentwood
|
248
|
801
|
Los Angeles – Brookside
|
3
|
516
|
Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning
|
108
|
1517
|
Los Angeles – Canoga Park
|
1585
|
2428
|
Los Angeles – Carthay
|
190
|
1323
|
Los Angeles – Central
|
1911
|
4901
|
Los Angeles – Century City
|
106
|
829
|
Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove
|
1347
|
3989
|
Los Angeles – Chatsworth
|
580
|
1565
|
Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills
|
61
|
665
|
Los Angeles – Chinatown
|
106
|
1322
|
Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran
|
259
|
1780
|
Los Angeles – Country Club Park
|
266
|
1755
|
Los Angeles – Crenshaw District
|
268
|
1938
|
Los Angeles – Crestview
|
170
|
1495
|
Los Angeles – Del Rey
|
309
|
1032
|
Los Angeles – Downtown*
|
654
|
2378
|
Los Angeles – Eagle Rock
|
578
|
1460
|
Los Angeles – East Hollywood
|
547
|
1868
|
Los Angeles – Echo Park
|
205
|
1438
|
Los Angeles – El Sereno
|
1089
|
2605
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Park
|
87
|
1523
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Valley
|
233
|
2291
|
Los Angeles – Encino
|
491
|
1087
|
Los Angeles – Exposition
|
71
|
2135
|
Los Angeles – Exposition Park
|
1166
|
2596
|
Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights
|
28
|
778
|
Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square
|
288
|
3302
|
Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone
|
2042
|
4304
|
Los Angeles – Glassell Park
|
592
|
1873
|
Los Angeles – Gramercy Place
|
209
|
1942
|
Los Angeles – Granada Hills
|
1014
|
1743
|
Los Angeles – Green Meadows
|
857
|
3985
|
Los Angeles – Hancock Park
|
195
|
1144
|
Los Angeles – Harbor City
|
435
|
1496
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway
|
866
|
1986
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Pines
|
18
|
747
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Heights
|
500
|
2772
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Park
|
1419
|
3741
|
Los Angeles – Highland Park
|
963
|
1990
|
Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown
|
383
|
2761
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood
|
1017
|
1490
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills
|
248
|
843
|
Los Angeles – Hyde Park
|
713
|
2498
|
Los Angeles – Jefferson Park
|
229
|
2837
|
Los Angeles – Koreatown
|
1018
|
1969
|
Los Angeles – Lafayette Square
|
76
|
1667
|
Los Angeles – Lake Balboa
|
840
|
1990
|
Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace
|
479
|
3647
|
Los Angeles – Leimert Park
|
267
|
1753
|
Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights
|
944
|
2896
|
Los Angeles – Little Armenia
|
363
|
4523
|
Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh
|
433
|
1528
|
Los Angeles – Little Tokyo
|
58
|
1851
|
Los Angeles – Longwood
|
107
|
2486
|
Los Angeles – Los Feliz
|
173
|
801
|
Los Angeles – Manchester Square
|
165
|
1933
|
Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon
|
18
|
576
|
Los Angeles – Mar Vista
|
275
|
648
|
Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula
|
30
|
688
|
Los Angeles – Melrose
|
1666
|
2144
|
Los Angeles – Mid-city
|
247
|
1643
|
Los Angeles – Miracle Mile
|
145
|
806
|
Los Angeles – Mission Hills
|
640
|
2653
|
Los Angeles – Mt. Washington
|
483
|
2000
|
Los Angeles – North Hills
|
1552
|
2521
|
Los Angeles – North Hollywood
|
3087
|
2039
|
Los Angeles – Northridge
|
1202
|
1722
|
Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades
|
110
|
517
|
Los Angeles – Pacoima
|
2916
|
3788
|
Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands
|
21
|
546
|
Los Angeles – Palms
|
493
|
1124
|
Los Angeles – Panorama City
|
2446
|
3250
|
Los Angeles – Park La Brea
|
89
|
655
|
Los Angeles – Pico-Union
|
1627
|
3888
|
Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey
|
26
|
814
|
Los Angeles – Playa Vista
|
117
|
1069
|
Los Angeles – Porter Ranch
|
308
|
865
|
Los Angeles – Rancho Park
|
74
|
1128
|
Los Angeles – Regent Square
|
25
|
899
|
Los Angeles – Reseda
|
1883
|
2458
|
Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch
|
98
|
2114
|
Los Angeles – Reynier Village
|
33
|
781
|
Los Angeles – San Pedro*
|
1770
|
2268
|
Los Angeles – Shadow Hills
|
53
|
1193
|
Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks
|
877
|
1005
|
Los Angeles – Silverlake
|
561
|
1273
|
Los Angeles – South Carthay
|
98
|
925
|
Los Angeles – South Park
|
1814
|
4779
|
Los Angeles – St Elmo Village
|
129
|
2814
|
Los Angeles – Studio City
|
215
|
958
|
Los Angeles – Sun Valley
|
1314
|
2504
|
Los Angeles – Sunland
|
384
|
1882
|
Los Angeles – Sycamore Square
|
5
|
773
|
Los Angeles – Sylmar*
|
2834
|
3439
|
Los Angeles – Tarzana
|
537
|
1739
|
Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry
|
1083
|
2743
|
Los Angeles – Thai Town
|
146
|
1488
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Lake
|
86
|
988
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace
|
17
|
1302
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Woods
|
15
|
807
|
Los Angeles – Tujunga
|
379
|
1363
|
Los Angeles – University Hills
|
51
|
1487
|
Los Angeles – University Park
|
687
|
2502
|
Los Angeles – Valley Glen
|
524
|
1746
|
Los Angeles – Valley Village
|
445
|
1800
|
Los Angeles – Van Nuys
|
2481
|
2662
|
Los Angeles – Venice
|
259
|
764
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls
|
652
|
3791
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Square
|
303
|
3957
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Vista
|
1682
|
4084
|
Los Angeles – Vernon Central
|
2668
|
5131
|
Los Angeles – Victoria Park
|
197
|
2346
|
Los Angeles – View Heights
|
42
|
1137
|
Los Angeles – Watts
|
1698
|
3979
|
Los Angeles – Wellington Square
|
105
|
2136
|
Los Angeles – West Adams
|
784
|
2837
|
Los Angeles – West Hills
|
451
|
1112
|
Los Angeles – West Los Angeles
|
448
|
1190
|
Los Angeles – West Vernon
|
2020
|
3766
|
Los Angeles – Westchester
|
355
|
688
|
Los Angeles – Westlake
|
2179
|
3671
|
Los Angeles – Westwood
|
298
|
551
|
Los Angeles – Wholesale District*
|
2160
|
5979
|
Los Angeles – Wilmington
|
1542
|
2730
|
Los Angeles – Wilshire Center
|
988
|
1969
|
Los Angeles – Winnetka
|
1077
|
2080
|
Los Angeles – Woodland Hills
|
760
|
1117
|
Unincorporated – Acton
|
58
|
728
|
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce
|
24
|
577
|
Unincorporated – Altadena
|
569
|
1304
|
Unincorporated – Anaverde
|
13
|
862
|
Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest
|
5
|
402
|
Unincorporated – Arcadia
|
80
|
1002
|
Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont
|
1352
|
3186
|
Unincorporated – Athens Village
|
203
|
4145
|
Unincorporated – Avocado Heights
|
241
|
3557
|
Unincorporated – Azusa
|
425
|
2669
|
Unincorporated – Bassett
|
560
|
3779
|
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon
|
6
|
559
|
Unincorporated – Bradbury
|
4
|
3704
|
Unincorporated – Canyon Country
|
112
|
1449
|
Unincorporated – Castaic*
|
1886
|
6936
|
Unincorporated – Cerritos
|
14
|
2385
|
Unincorporated – Charter Oak
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Claremont
|
17
|
2422
|
Unincorporated – Covina
|
371
|
2206
|
Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)
|
269
|
2047
|
Unincorporated – Del Aire
|
64
|
1457
|
Unincorporated – Del Rey
|
3
|
943
|
Unincorporated – Del Sur
|
9
|
373
|
Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands
|
39
|
1564
|
Unincorporated – Duarte
|
114
|
2575
|
Unincorporated – East Covina
|
4
|
1216
|
Unincorporated – East La Mirada
|
90
|
1701
|
Unincorporated – East Lancaster
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East Los Angeles
|
5539
|
4422
|
Unincorporated – East Pasadena
|
65
|
1015
|
Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez
|
586
|
3828
|
Unincorporated – East Whittier
|
74
|
1395
|
Unincorporated – El Camino Village
|
135
|
1536
|
Unincorporated – El Monte
|
6
|
4138
|
Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake
|
6
|
361
|
Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone
|
3042
|
4701
|
Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Glendora
|
11
|
1667
|
Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights
|
893
|
1597
|
Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Hawthorne
|
55
|
2188
|
Unincorporated – Hi Vista
|
5
|
455
|
Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons
|
29
|
2054
|
Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose
|
144
|
727
|
Unincorporated – La Habra Heights
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – La Rambla
|
75
|
3614
|
Unincorporated – La Verne*
|
30
|
1471
|
Unincorporated – Ladera Heights
|
82
|
1160
|
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes
|
2
|
299
|
Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles
|
191
|
1470
|
Unincorporated – Lake Manor
|
22
|
1339
|
Unincorporated – Lakewood
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Lennox
|
621
|
2755
|
Unincorporated – Leona Valley
|
16
|
914
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock
|
73
|
1815
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills
|
7
|
540
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom
|
75
|
2101
|
Unincorporated – Llano
|
3
|
342
|
Unincorporated – Marina del Rey
|
65
|
691
|
Unincorporated – Miracle Mile
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Monrovia
|
72
|
1855
|
Unincorporated – Newhall
|
6
|
2727
|
Unincorporated – North Lancaster
|
18
|
1503
|
Unincorporated – North Whittier
|
175
|
2093
|
Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel
|
297
|
1236
|
Unincorporated – Padua Hills
|
3
|
1395
|
Unincorporated – Palmdale
|
20
|
2375
|
Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula
|
3
|
483
|
Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano
|
19
|
971
|
Unincorporated – Pellissier Village
|
25
|
4039
|
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pomona
|
14
|
722
|
Unincorporated – Quartz Hill
|
140
|
1085
|
Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez
|
70
|
2631
|
Unincorporated – Roosevelt
|
8
|
859
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood
|
21
|
1633
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena
|
14
|
1174
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez
|
82
|
2440
|
Unincorporated – Rowland Heights
|
580
|
1137
|
Unincorporated – San Clemente Island
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Jose Hills
|
627
|
3101
|
Unincorporated – San Pasqual
|
9
|
442
|
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon
|
5
|
1623
|
Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island
|
21
|
7865
|
Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*
|
100
|
537
|
Unincorporated – Saugus
|
25
|
16129
|
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country
|
1
|
281
|
Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley
|
1
|
220
|
Unincorporated – South El Monte
|
75
|
4178
|
Unincorporated – South San Gabriel
|
165
|
1865
|
Unincorporated – South Whittier
|
1500
|
2533
|
Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley
|
13
|
1665
|
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch
|
143
|
682
|
Unincorporated – Sun Village
|
139
|
2303
|
Unincorporated – Sunrise Village
|
43
|
3318
|
Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain
|
10
|
603
|
Unincorporated – Val Verde
|
58
|
1753
|
Unincorporated – Valencia
|
39
|
1270
|
Unincorporated – Valinda
|
666
|
2850
|
Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills
|
133
|
1143
|
Unincorporated – Walnut Park
|
617
|
3822
|
Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley
|
4
|
265
|
Unincorporated – West Carson
|
368
|
1666
|
Unincorporated – West Chatsworth
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – West LA
|
41
|
4307
|
Unincorporated – West Puente Valley
|
333
|
3386
|
Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez
|
20
|
1472
|
Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos
|
862
|
3201
|
Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills
|
5
|
385
|
Unincorporated – Westhills
|
9
|
1073
|
Unincorporated – White Fence Farms
|
40
|
1086
|
Unincorporated – Whittier
|
57
|
1506
|
Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Willowbrook
|
1301
|
3726
|
Unincorporated – Wiseburn
|
107
|
1775
|
– Under Investigation
|
4561
|
These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Thirty-six cases and two deaths reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.
* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.
**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.
