Lifetime Learning Center at Long Beach City College Offers New Zoom Classes Fall 2020

STAFF REPORT • August 17, 2020

The Lifetime Learning Program at Long Beach City College starts the Fall 2020 semester on August 25. This semester we are offering Writing Your Memoirs with Dr. Ginny Baxter, Tai Chi for Better Balance with David Hennage, Opera & Classical Music through Disney, Looney Tunes and Tom and Jerry with Dr. Robyn Frey-Monrell, Strength Training with Jessi McMaster and Craig Hendricks presenting Democracy in Action, The People Speak.

All classes are virtual and Zoom assistance is available to our students.

Classes range from $20 to $60 and you can register on-line at www.lbcc.edu/lifetime-learning-center. The Lifetime Learning Center is a non-profit organization that operates under the LBCC Foundation. For more information please contact Theresa Brunella at 562-938-3047 or [email protected].

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments