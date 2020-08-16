Aug. 16, 2020: California Independent System Operator Issues Warning for Rotating Outages

The excessive heat in So.Cal. has caused CAISO to issue a warning, per SCE’s website. System Status: The Cal-ISO has declared a Warning through 11:59 pm for 8/16/20. Please conserve energy.

You can click on the numbers below to find your city and a specific map of the area affected.

Up next for CAISO rotating outages: One or more of the groups below are likely to be shut off during the next CAISO rotating outage.

A063, A064, A065, A066, M002, M003, M004, M001, R001, R002, R003, R004, S001, S003, S004, S005.

Note: There are no community listings or maps for outage groups beginning with the letter “S”.

The cities that could be affected are all over LAC and the OC.

Clicking on the “A” links will take you straight to outage area cities, the remaining (which were set up by SCE) take you to the page; you will then have to scroll down to find the areas affected.

