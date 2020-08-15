Cerritos’ Hubert Humphrey Democratic Club Shows Support for Postal Workers

Demonstrating at the Cerritos Post Office are Hubert Humphrey Democratic Club Membership Chair Norma Williamson and her husband Alan, Linda Hernandez, Wendy Moonier, Al Barlevy, Pamela Crawley, Beverly and William Porter, and Co-President Larry Caballero.

STAFF REPORT • August 15, 2020

Several Hubert Humphrey Democratic Club members have been wearing masks while they hold up signs to show their support for the post office and postal workers.

Since the President said he wants to give less money to the post office to hinder people from voting from their homes rather than standing in lines for hours during a pandemic, the Hubert Humphrey Democratic Club has been demonstrating in front of the Artesia and Cerritos post offices almost every Wednesday.

“Now is not the time to be complacent when so many of us are dependent on the post office for our mail, including checks and prescriptions,” said Norma Williamson, Membership Chair.

