35 New Deaths and 2,103 New Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

 

 

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 35 new deaths and 2,103 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 220,762 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 5,245 deaths.

 

A backlog of cases from the state electronic lab report system (ELR) issue is still expected. Data sources that track other key indicators, including hospitalizations and deaths, are not affected by this reporting issue.

 

There are 1,393 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 33% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU.  Daily hospitalizations numbers continue to decline and today’s numbers haven’t been seen since mid-June.

 

Testing results are available for nearly 2,063,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

 

Of the 35 new deaths reported today, nine people that passed away (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 80 years old, nine people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, 11 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and five people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Twenty-three people had underlying health conditions including eight people over the age of 80 years old, four people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, eight people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old and three people between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach.

 

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 4,932 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 50% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 24% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 34 cases and four deaths reported earlier were not LA County residents.

 

“We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the many families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “With this weekend’s high temperatures, I encourage everyone to take steps to stay cool and keep hydrated throughout the day while still practicing physical distancing and avoiding gatherings.  Please note that cooling centers are open and safe places to go to avoid the extreme heat because every site is adhering to strict infection control and distancing measures. If you are heading to the beach or a park, please remember to use sunscreen and always wear a face covering when you are around any other people including when you are in the parking lot and walking to and from your destination. If you feel reluctant to wear a face covering during the hot weather, please stay home and away from all others not in your household.  In spite of the heat, we still need to continue taking every measure possible to slow the spread of the COVID-19 and reduce community transmission rates so we can re-open our schools and get more people back to work.”

 

Business owners and business operators must also continue to take the necessary steps that protect workers and customers and adhere to infection control and distancing directives. In addition to following infection control directives, businesses need to immediately alert Public Health when there are three or more cases at a worksite. Directives and checklists for all businesses to follow are posted at: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/  

LA COUNTY COVID-19 RENT RELIEF TO LAUNCH AUGUST 17, 2020

 

Residents are also encouraged to report non-compliance and dangerous conditions at businesses. Residents can call 888-700-9995. These tips can be submitted anonymously.

 

Given the ELR delays, the department urges any person with a positive lab result to call 1-833-540-0473 to connect with a public health specialist who can provide information about services and support. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.

 

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases

 

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

220762

 

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*

209021

 

— Long Beach

9552

 

— Pasadena

2189

 

Deaths

5245

 

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

4945

 

— Long Beach

189

 

— Pasadena

111

 

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

– 0 to 4

3271

 

– 5 to 11

7215

 

– 12 to 17

9063

 

– 18 to 29

51590

 

– 30 to 49

72172

 

– 50 to 64

40595

 

– 65 to 79

16139

 

–  over 80

7698

 

–  Under Investigation

1278

 

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Female

104447

 

–  Male

101263

 

–  Other

88

 

–  Under Investigation

3223

 

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

187

 

–  Asian

6611

 

–  Black

6016

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

74582

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

663

 

–  White

15813

 

–  Other

26196

 

–  Under Investigation

78953

 

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

14771

 

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

12

 

–  Asian

738

 

–  Black

499

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

2465

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

18

 

–  White

1170

 

–  Other

30

 

–  Under Investigation

13

 

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

128

613

City of Alhambra

1041

1200

City of Arcadia

405

701

City of Artesia

273

1625

City of Avalon

5

129

City of Azusa

1248

2494

City of Baldwin Park

2401

3128

City of Bell

1344

3699

City of Bell Gardens

1632

3789

City of Bellflower

1987

2556

City of Beverly Hills

576

1669

City of Bradbury

13

1216

City of Burbank

1155

1078

City of Calabasas

219

900

City of Carson

1503

1602

City of Cerritos

479

957

City of Claremont

306

839

City of Commerce*

479

3665

City of Compton

3371

3374

City of Covina

1138

2321

City of Cudahy

947

3890

City of Culver City

349

875

City of Diamond Bar

456

793

City of Downey

3421

2994

City of Duarte

428

1944

City of El Monte

3729

3180

City of El Segundo

106

631

City of Gardena

1008

1644

City of Glendale

2752

1333

City of Glendora

1080

2047

City of Hawaiian Gardens

444

3025

City of Hawthorne

1650

1858

City of Hermosa Beach

176

895

City of Hidden Hills

7

370

City of Huntington Park

2425

4077

City of Industry

29

6636

City of Inglewood

2411

2123

City of Irwindale

60

4112

City of La Canada Flintridge

141

681

City of La Habra Heights

32

587

City of La Mirada

727

1466

City of La Puente

1248

3067

City of La Verne

372

1118

City of Lakewood

1044

1299

City of Lancaster*

2590

1603

City of Lawndale

534

1589

City of Lomita

202

974

City of Lynwood*

2749

3816

City of Malibu

90

694

City of Manhattan Beach

295

819

City of Maywood

1192

4250

City of Monrovia

614

1582

City of Montebello

1895

2944

City of Monterey Park

797

1280

City of Norwalk

2776

2579

City of Palmdale

3237

2036

City of Palos Verdes Estates

77

569

City of Paramount

2038

3638

City of Pico Rivera

2015

3135

City of Pomona

4535

2908

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

248

580

City of Redondo Beach

482

702

City of Rolling Hills

5

258

City of Rolling Hills Estates

34

419

City of Rosemead

697

1259

City of San Dimas*

427

1237

City of San Fernando

738

2999

City of San Gabriel

492

1201

City of San Marino

62

467

City of Santa Clarita

2625

1191

City of Santa Fe Springs

447

2434

City of Santa Monica

707

765

City of Sierra Madre

63

573

City of Signal Hill

221

1873

City of South El Monte

676

3237

City of South Gate

3810

3882

City of South Pasadena

235

902

City of Temple City

443

1215

City of Torrance

1192

799

City of Vernon

10

4785

City of Walnut

233

763

City of West Covina

2405

2222

City of West Hollywood

465

1258

City of Westlake Village

24

287

City of Whittier

1844

2109

Los Angeles

89634

2216

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

219

2670

Los Angeles – Alsace

298

2395

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

55

2198

Los Angeles – Arleta

1169

3401

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

191

1302

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

529

1700

Los Angeles – Bel Air

62

736

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

95

758

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

131

994

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

3729

4292

Los Angeles – Brentwood

233

753

Los Angeles – Brookside

3

516

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

104

1460

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

1521

2330

Los Angeles – Carthay

187

1302

Los Angeles – Central

1814

4652

Los Angeles – Century City

103

805

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

1296

3838

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

566

1527

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

58

632

Los Angeles – Chinatown

98

1222

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

251

1725

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

260

1716

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

262

1895

Los Angeles – Crestview

167

1469

Los Angeles – Del Rey

299

999

Los Angeles – Downtown*

616

2239

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

553

1397

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

534

1823

Los Angeles – Echo Park

190

1333

Los Angeles – El Sereno

1021

2442

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

85

1488

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

223

2193

Los Angeles – Encino

459

1016

Los Angeles – Exposition

69

2075

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

1112

2476

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

26

722

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

276

3165

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

1976

4165

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

577

1826

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

205

1904

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

988

1698

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

820

3813

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

188

1103

Los Angeles – Harbor City

415

1428

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

798

1830

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

18

747

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

483

2678

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

1367

3604

Los Angeles – Highland Park

922

1905

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

369

2660

Los Angeles – Hollywood

973

1426

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

243

826

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

684

2397

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

225

2787

Los Angeles – Koreatown

978

1892

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

74

1623

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

806

1910

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

467

3556

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

256

1680

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

915

2807

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

352

4386

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

414

1461

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

55

1756

Los Angeles – Longwood

106

2463

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

166

768

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

155

1816

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

18

576

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

270

636

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

30

688

Los Angeles – Melrose

1608

2070

Los Angeles – Mid-city

242

1610

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

139

773

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

610

2529

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

457

1893

Los Angeles – North Hills

1486

2413

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

2920

1928

Los Angeles – Northridge

1156

1656

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

106

498

Los Angeles – Pacoima

2792

3627

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

20

520

Los Angeles – Palms

470

1071

Los Angeles – Panorama City

2318

3080

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

87

641

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

1569

3750

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

23

720

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

113

1032

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

293

823

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

68

1037

Los Angeles – Regent Square

25

899

Los Angeles – Reseda

1816

2370

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

92

1984

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

29

686

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

1719

2203

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

50

1126

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

841

964

Los Angeles – Silverlake

546

1239

Los Angeles – South Carthay

95

897

Los Angeles – South Park

1757

4628

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

122

2661

Los Angeles – Studio City

209

931

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

1259

2399

Los Angeles – Sunland

371

1818

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

5

773

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

2716

3296

Los Angeles – Tarzana

528

1710

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

1042

2639

Los Angeles – Thai Town

136

1386

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

86

988

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

17

1302

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

14

753

Los Angeles – Tujunga

345

1241

Los Angeles – University Hills

49

1429

Los Angeles – University Park

643

2342

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

494

1646

Los Angeles – Valley Village

438

1772

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

2358

2530

Los Angeles – Venice

245

723

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

631

3669

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

292

3814

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

1639

3980

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

2568

4939

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

185

2203

Los Angeles – View Heights

39

1056

Los Angeles – Watts

1592

3731

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

103

2096

Los Angeles – West Adams

755

2733

Los Angeles – West Hills

436

1075

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

427

1135

Los Angeles – West Vernon

1922

3583

Los Angeles – Westchester

338

655

Los Angeles – Westlake

2125

3580

Los Angeles – Westwood

285

527

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

2072

5735

Los Angeles – Wilmington

1437

2544

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

954

1902

Los Angeles – Winnetka

1038

2004

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

728

1070

Unincorporated – Acton

55

690

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

22

529

Unincorporated – Altadena

537

1231

Unincorporated – Anaverde

13

862

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

5

402

Unincorporated – Arcadia

78

977

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

1293

3047

Unincorporated – Athens Village

197

4023

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

230

3395

Unincorporated – Azusa

414

2600

Unincorporated – Bassett

540

3644

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

6

559

Unincorporated – Bradbury

4

3704

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

102

1320

Unincorporated – Castaic*

1877

6903

Unincorporated – Cerritos

13

2215

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

16

2279

Unincorporated – Covina

362

2152

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

258

1963

Unincorporated – Del Aire

61

1389

Unincorporated – Del Rey

3

943

Unincorporated – Del Sur

8

331

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

38

1524

Unincorporated – Duarte

106

2394

Unincorporated – East Covina

4

1216

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

85

1606

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

5359

4278

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

60

937

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

553

3612

Unincorporated – East Whittier

67

1263

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

131

1490

Unincorporated – El Monte

6

4138

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

6

361

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

2927

4524

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

9

1364

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

842

1506

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

52

2068

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

5

455

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

29

2054

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

136

687

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

75

3614

Unincorporated – La Verne*

28

1373

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

77

1089

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

2

299

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

173

1331

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

19

1156

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

589

2613

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

16

914

Unincorporated – Littlerock

64

1592

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

7

540

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

64

1793

Unincorporated – Llano

3

342

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

63

669

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

68

1752

Unincorporated – Newhall

6

2727

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

18

1503

Unincorporated – North Whittier

172

2057

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

285

1186

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

3

1395

Unincorporated – Palmdale

20

2375

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

3

483

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

19

971

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

23

3716

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

10

516

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

134

1038

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

67

2518

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

7

752

Unincorporated – Rosewood

16

1244

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

14

1174

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

79

2350

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

563

1103

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

598

2957

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

9

442

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

5

1623

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

17

6367

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

95

510

Unincorporated – Saugus

21

13548

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

1

281

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

1

220

Unincorporated – South El Monte

72

4011

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

158

1786

Unincorporated – South Whittier

1442

2435

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

12

1536

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

137

653

Unincorporated – Sun Village

125

2071

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

40

3086

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

10

603

Unincorporated – Val Verde

54

1632

Unincorporated – Valencia

39

1270

Unincorporated – Valinda

639

2734

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

125

1074

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

590

3655

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

4

265

Unincorporated – West Carson

327

1481

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

41

4307

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

322

3274

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

20

1472

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

819

3042

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

4

308

Unincorporated – Westhills

9

1073

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

36

977

Unincorporated – Whittier

53

1401

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1246

3569

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

107

1775

–  Under Investigation

4412

 

 

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation.  34 cases and four deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s  jurisdiction.

*  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

 

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

