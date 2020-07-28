Rapid COVID-19 Testing Available at Lakewood’s Urgent Care Pros

STAFF REPORT

(LAKEWOOD, CA, July 28, 2020) — Los Angeles residents in need of all types of COVID-19 testing – for a prior or an active infection – need look no further than Urgent Care Pros, centrally located in Lakewood, CA close to Cerritos Auto Square and directly off of the 605 freeway. This urgent care is one of very few medical facilities in Los Angeles County currently offering Rapid COVID-19 Testing, which tests for an active/current infection and provides results within 15 minutes. The state-of-the-art urgent care also offers COVID-19 Antibody Testing. Both tests are available on a walk-in basis with no appointment necessary.

Newly opened in 2020, Urgent Care Pros is already highly regarded for its glowing five star Yelp reviews from even the most discerning patients. The facility is known for its luxe interiors, brand new equipment, and comprehensive, in-house approach: x-rays, blood work, medications, and more are all done on-site. Board-certified Emergency Physician, Dr. Terry O’Neil, Founder of Urgent Care Pros, emphasizes compassion, respect, and quality of care above all else. Customer service is paramount to him and his staff, which has made Urgent Care Pros a destination for fast, accurate, and affordable service at a fraction of the price of emergency rooms.

In addition to all COVID-19 testing and regular urgent care needs, Urgent Care Pros also handles Occupational Medicine needs, including health investigations and testing services for companies, municipalities, and other organizations. Urgent Care Pros can rapidly screen employees for COVID-19 and is the clear choice for a safe and efficient medical care option during this time.

Urgent Care Pros is located at 5424 Woodruff Ave Lakewood, CA 90713 and is open daily from 9AM-5PM.

