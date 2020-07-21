Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo to Speak at Nixon Library July 23

STAFF REPORT • July 21, 2020

Pompeo to deliver major policy address on U.S.-China relations at the Yorba Linda landmark

The United States Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will deliver a speech on Communist China and the future of the free world at the The Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Birthplace on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 1:40 pm PT.

The speech will address U.S.-China relations anticipating the upcoming 50th anniversary of President and Mrs. Nixon’s historic trip to the People’s Republic of China.

The Secretary is making a visit in recognition of the 30th anniversary of the opening of the Nixon Presidential Library & Birthplace in 1990.

Friends of the Nixon Library and Foundation including guests, members and benefactors are invited and encouraged to watch Secretary Pompeo’s historic remarks streaming live at state.gov.

