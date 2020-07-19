Socialize

July 19, 2020 Orange County COVID-19 Report: 415 New Cases, 0 Additional Deaths

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

One Response to July 19, 2020 Orange County COVID-19 Report: 415 New Cases, 0 Additional Deaths

  1. Dung Pham Reply

    July 20, 2020 at 7:24 am

    When are we gonna get vaccine for covid19

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.