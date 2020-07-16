ABC Unified School District to hold meeting concerning closures this Friday at 3 PM

The ABCUSD Board of Education will be holding a Special Meeting on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. to discuss safely reopening schools for the 2020-2021 school year. The virtual meeting may be viewed at myabcusd.org/boardmeeting, on Channel 32 for Spectrum/Charter customers, or on Channel 29 for Frontier customers. Those wishing to submit a public comment may do so from 1:00 p.m. today until the Public Comments section of the meeting is reached during tomorrow’s Special Meeting. Public comments may be submitted at myabcusd.org/publiccomment.

