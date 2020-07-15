CALIFORNIA PHILANTHROPISTS AND FOUNDATION LEADERS CALL ON CONGRESS TO PASS EMERGENCY CHARITY STIMULUS

AMID HISTORIC UNEMPLOYMENT AND INCREASED WEALTH FOR BILLIONAIRES ITS TIME FOR CONGRESS TO DOUBLE FOUNDATION PAYOUTS TO INCREASE PAYOUTS TO CHARITIES

WASHINGTON – Today, more than 90 California charity leaders, donors and philanthropic leaders have announced their support of an Emergency Charity Stimulus and are urging the U.S. Congress to mandate an increase in the pay-out percentage required of foundations by law. The letter comes amid historic unemployment, increased billionaire wealth and public calls for the philanthropic sector to do more in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Foundations exist to move resources to advance the social good. That needs to be our primary focus and the driver of our efforts. I am impatient with the status quo in the philanthropy community, which places undue importance on sustaining assets versus investing deeply in social change,” said Ellen Friedman, Director, Compton Foundation.

In California, philanthropic leaders such as Ellen Friedman; Vini Bhansali, Solidaire Network; John Esterle, The Whitman Institute; Aileen Getty, Aileen Getty Foundation; Surina Khan, Women’s Foundation of California; and Susan & Regan Pritzker, Libra Foundation are calling on Congressional leaders to introduce an Emergency Charity Stimulus by enacting the following measures: 1) Mandating a temporary doubling of private foundation payout from 5 percent to 10 percent for three years, and 2) Establishing a similar 10 percent payout for donor-advised funds (DAFs) that currently have no mandate.

“As millions of Americans lose their jobs, their savings, and their loved ones, many billionaires have actually profited,” said Scott Wallace, co-chair of the Wallace Global Fund. “Philanthropy – which is comprised of fortunes from some of the world’s richest families – has a mandate to serve the common good, especially in a time of unprecedented crisis. Legislation temporarily doubling the federally-mandated payout for foundations from 5% to 10% will inject $200 billion into nonprofit jobs and charitable work without costing taxpayers one cent.”

“Support is growing for an emergency mandate to move $200 billion from the sidelines to the frontlines without costing taxpayers a dime” said Chuck Collins, director of the Charity Reform Initiative at the Institute for Policy Studies. “Wealthy donors already took their tax breaks and now is the time for Congress to discourage the warehousing of $1.2 trillion in wealth in private foundations and donor-advised funds.”

A recent Ipsos poll found that 72 percent of Americans support an emergency charity stimulus. Americans support private foundations, with endowments, but with more limits, requirements and funds granted. 93 percent of Americans found it unacceptable that donor-advised funds (DAFs) are under no obligation to disburse any funds to active charities. A Summary Presentation is available HERE. Full polling tabs are available to download HERE.

Prominent signers of the letter include:

Tanir Ami Berkeley CA Alison Aragon San Diego CA Cellar Door Fund Andy Bartholomew Los Angeles CA DAF Vini Bhansali CA Solidaire Network Cedric Brown Oakland CA Kapor Center Caitlin Brune Santa Cruz CA Private Foundation Jessica Bylo Chacon Berkeley CA Bylo Chacon Foundation Catherine Caples Fresno CA Donor Jo Carr Imperial Beach CA Irene Chansawang San Ramon CA Devon Cohn Palo Alto CA Susan Collum-Bradford Stockton CA DAF Temra Costa Sebastopol CA Foundation Network Annie Dade Berkeley CA National Philanthropic Trust Kevin Dade San Mateo CA DAF Alan Davis San Francisco CA The Leonard and Sophie Davis Fund Jen Dawson Los Angeles CA Public charity Holly Delany Cole Oakland CA Delany Sisters Fund Darren Diess Temecula CA Kristina Donohoue Oakland Ca Ila Dubin Cameron Park CA Karen Edwards Palo Alto CA DAF Scott Ellis Cupertino CA DAF John Esterle San Francisco CA The Whitman Institute Christian Ettinger San Francisco CA Educational Foundation of America Jodie Evans Venice CA ETINA Mary Ford Berkeley CA DAF Stu Fram Oakland CA DAF Latanya Frett San Francisco CA Global Fund for Women Glen Galaich San Francisco CA Stupski Foundation Tara Gardner Los Angeles Ca Tracy Gary Tiburon CA Kismet Fund ( DAF) of Triskeles Foundation David Gast San Francisco CA DAF Aileen Getty Los Angeles CA Aileen Getty Foundation Bin Goh San Francisco CA DAF and Private Foundations Anne Gomez SAN FRANCISCO CA DAF Jennifer Gottesfeld Los Angeles CA Foundation Grace Ha San Francisco CA TSFF Paul Haible San Francisco CA Peace Development Fund Loren Harris Oakland CA Laurika Harris-Kaye Oakland CA Candide Group Connie Heller Berkeley CA Linked Fate Fund for Justice DAF Jonathan Heller Berkeley CA DAF Jennie Herriot-Hatfield San Francisco CA Alexander Hughes-Smith San Francisco CA Beth Jackson Los Angeles CA Christine Jeffers Santa Clara CA DAF Melanie Jimenez Oakland Ca Community Foundation Surina Khan Oakland CA Women’s Foundation of California Katherine King Santa Monica CA DAF Michelle Kogan Sherman Oaks CA Joanna Kong Irvine CA Susie Lee San Francisco CA Private foundation and DAF Catherine Lerza Kensington CA DAF Sara Levine Oakland CA Daniel Lewis Berkeley CA Gratitude Fund James Liu San Francisco CA DAF Jan Masaoka San Francisco CA DAF Brigid McCormack San Francisco CA Lindley Mease Oakland CA alexis meisels San Francisco CA Metrowest JCF Jessica Misslin San Francisco CA Mariana Moore Richmond CA Holly Myers Portola Valley CA Blue Oak Foundation Trevor Neilson Los Angeles CA Climate emergency fund Taylor Ovca Berkeley CA Drummond Pike Mill Valley CA Tides Foundation DAF; Schwab DAF Ernie Ponce San Jose CA Regan Pritzker San Francisco CA Private Foundation and DAF Susan Pritzker San Francisco CA Private Foundation and DAF Dorine Real Westport CA DAF Jennifer Risher San Francisco CA Fidelity David Risher San Francisco CA DAF Meital Rosenberg San Francisco CA Private foundation and DAF Molly Seligman San Francisco CA Resource Generation member Sarah Setiawan San Diego CA Collective Giving Group Ruth Shaber San Francisco CA Tara Health Foundation Spencer Sherman sebastopol CA Impact Assets John M Sobrato Los Gatos CA Private foundation A. Sparks San Francisco CA Masto Foundation (family foundation) Peter Stern Mill Valley CA DAF Meg Styles-Hilton Danville CA The Gretta Foundation Sonja Swift San Francisco CA Swift Foundation JT Taylor Oakland CA DAF Jennifer Tomkins Tiburon CA Tomkins Family Foundation Jade Way Oakland CA Catholic Charities danielle west Oakland CA Advisor Vanessa Whang Oakland CA The Whitman Institute Jeff Witten Agoura Hills CA DAF Bennet Yee Mountain View CA DAF Jan Zaitlin Kensington CA Fidelity DAF

Researchers at the Institute for Policy Studies estimate these policies would unleash an estimated $200 billion in additional charity funds over three years. These funds would support vital social services at no cost to taxpayers.

The letter was organized by the Charity Reform Initiative of the Institute for Policy Studies, Patriotic Millionaires, and the Wallace Global Fund. It may be found with all the signatories here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments