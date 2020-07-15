BREAKING: ABC Unified School District to hold emergency meeting this week to vote on school closures for fall

BY BRIAN HEWS • JULY 15, 2020

Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community News has exclusively learned that the ABC Unified School District Board will be meeting, likely on Friday, to vote on whether or not to close their schools for the fall.

The ABCUSD has 19 elementary, 5 middle, and 5 high schools along with an Adult School and pre-school in Cerritos, Artesia, Hawaiian Gardens and Lakewood.

The district boasts over 20,000 K-12 students, 10,000 adult school students, and over 3,500 employees.

Los Angeles and San Diego school districts, which together enroll some 825,000 students, two days ago abandoned plans for even a partial physical return to classrooms.

