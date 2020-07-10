July 10, 2020 Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community News eNewspaper

comments
Powered by Facebook Comments
57 chevy Reply
July 10, 2020 at 10:40 am
HAPPY BIRTHDAY 104
City with over 50,000 residents, shameful city and council does not recognize these stars in the city. City has none very little to help the seniors, except rob their senior finances and social security crumbs, to pay for 3 unnecessary school bonds. City council needs to be more proactive to help ages over 55YO during this year long pandemic. Cerritos is not a happy place for many seniors, but are stuck here because of property taxes……..
Final Aging Chapters Reply
July 10, 2020 at 11:47 am
BLM!!!
HOW ABOUT THE INCREASING CHAPTER OF SENIORS, WHICH HAVE BEEN LIFETIME RESIDENTS IN THE CITY AND ARE NOW FORGOTTEN AND EVEN WORSE, DISCARDED AS DAMAGED GOODS DURING THE PANDMEIC.
Senior Chapter Reply
July 10, 2020 at 11:49 am
City with over 50,000 residents, shameful city and council does not recognize these stars in the city.
City has none very little to help the seniors, except rob their senior finances and social security crumbs, to pay for 3 unnecessary school bonds.
City council needs to be more proactive to help ages over 55YO during this year long pandemic. Cerritos is not a happy place for many seniors, but are stuck here because of property taxes……..
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
© 2020, ↑ Cerritos Community News
Log in- Posts -
Add New
-
57 chevy
July 10, 2020 at 10:40 am
HAPPY BIRTHDAY 104
City with over 50,000 residents, shameful city and council does not recognize these stars in the city. City has none very little to help the seniors, except rob their senior finances and social security crumbs, to pay for 3 unnecessary school bonds. City council needs to be more proactive to help ages over 55YO during this year long pandemic. Cerritos is not a happy place for many seniors, but are stuck here because of property taxes……..
Final Aging Chapters
July 10, 2020 at 11:47 am
BLM!!!
HOW ABOUT THE INCREASING CHAPTER OF SENIORS, WHICH HAVE BEEN LIFETIME RESIDENTS IN THE CITY AND ARE NOW FORGOTTEN AND EVEN WORSE, DISCARDED AS DAMAGED GOODS DURING THE PANDMEIC.
Senior Chapter
July 10, 2020 at 11:49 am
City with over 50,000 residents, shameful city and council does not recognize these stars in the city.
City has none very little to help the seniors, except rob their senior finances and social security crumbs, to pay for 3 unnecessary school bonds.
City council needs to be more proactive to help ages over 55YO during this year long pandemic. Cerritos is not a happy place for many seniors, but are stuck here because of property taxes……..