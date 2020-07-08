60-Hour Weekend Closure of East Bound I-10 Connector to SR-57 July 10-13

STAFF REPORT • July 8, 2020

WEST COVINA — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces a 60-hour weekend closure of eastbound Interstate 10 (I-10) connector to southbound and northbound State Route 57 (SR-57) for pavement rehabilitation as part of the I-10 HOV Lane Construction Project.

Crews will fully close the eastbound I-10 connector to southbound and northbound SR-57 at 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, until 6 a.m. Monday, July 13. The weekend closure includes the eastbound I-10 off-ramp to Kellogg Drive.

Message signs noting the closure and detour route will be posted for motorists. All work is weather permitting and subject to change. Motorists are advised to check traffic conditions before they leave by visiting Quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

The I-10 connector work includes excavating cracked pavement, removing debris, compacting the base and pouring new concrete to enhance road smoothness and safety for motorists. This is follow-up work to an extended closure on June 26.

The I-10 HOV Lane Construction Project will add a carpool lane on the I-10 (San Bernardino Freeway) in each direction between Interstate 605 (San Gabriel River Freeway) and SR-57 (Orange Freeway). For more information, go to www.dot.ca.gov/d7/projects/10/10-hov.html.

Caltrans reminds drivers to be “Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

