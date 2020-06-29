4th of July Flyover Scheduled Over Orange, Buena Park and La Habra

STAFF REPORT • JUNE 29, 2020

History will come alive on Saturday, July 4, as the WWII era “Willa Dean,” a C-47 Skytrain and two Marchetti SF-260s fly over the City of Orange in celebration of the birthday of our great nation, and to honor those who protect it.

The aircraft will take-off from John Wayne Airport, and the flyover is expected above Orange around 2 pm.

A detailed map of the flight path with times will be published as soon as it becomes available.

This amazing aerial presentation is made possible by a collaboration between the Cities of Orange, Buena Park, and La Habra, and the support of our 2020 Whole Tree Community Partners, Chapman University, Ricci Realty, SC Fuels, Thompson Building Materials, and Wilson Automotive.

We would like to thank the Lyon Air Museum and Air Combat USA for their contribution to this event.

