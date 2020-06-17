BREAKING: L.A. County Casinos Given Go-Ahead to Open Friday June 19 at 6 AM

BY BRIAN HEWS • June 17, 2020
Hews Media Group has learned that health officials have given casinos Los Angeles County the go ahead to reopen starting this Friday at 6 AM.
The news will be welcomed relief to employees of the casinos as well as the cities that rely on the casinos for revenue.
In late May, six card clubs sent a reopening proposal to Newsom; that included the Gardens Casino in Hawaiian Gardens, the Bicycle Club in Bell Gardens, the Commerce Casino in Commerce, Hollywood Park in Inglewood, Hustler, and Crystal Casinos.
The clubs proposed a comprehensive 20-page Health and Sanitation program developed after consulting all available information and guidance from the CDC and state and local public health agencies and in collaboration with medical experts from UCLA and USC.
The plan included:
Juan Garza, Bellflower Mayor and executive director of the California Cities for Self Reliance that advocates for L.A. County casinos told HMG-LCCN, “We are grateful for Governor Newsom’s vote of confidence that our cardrooms in Los Angeles County can re-open safely. We want to safely get our over 10,000 hard-working employees in Los Angeles County back to work, and to safely re-start these local economic engines that benefit our member cities and so many other cities in our region.”
The March closures cost over 10,000 jobs and millions in tax revenue and philanthropic dollars in the L.A. area.
According to a study by the California Gaming Association,card rooms statewide generated $1.6 billion in wages and benefits, accounted for over 32,000 jobs and $500 million in state and local taxes, and contributed more than $2 billion in economic benefits.
In Hawaiian Gardens alone, the Gardens Casino contributes over $1 million per month, 74% of the city’s revenue; the city of Bell Gardens generates approximately $13 million from their partnership with the Bicycle Hotel & Casino, which is 44% of the General Fund; Commerce City Manager Edgar Cisneros recently told HMG-LCCN that the Commerce Casino generates over $2 million per month for the city.
The City of Gardena is losing approximately $800,000 in direct revenue from its card room and $10,000 a month in sales tax revenue. In Inglewood, the city is losing $500,000 a month in revenue generated from Hollywood Park Casino.
Keith Sharp, general counsel for the Gardens Casino told HMG, “Governor Newsom again exhibited his strong leadership throughout this pandemic by issuing a comprehensive and thoughtful set of card room reopening guidelines. We are fully prepared to do so and to resume supporting our local communities which have been so severely devastated by the financial losses caused by this pandemic.”
