Supreme Court Lets California Sanctuary Laws Stand

THE HILL

The Supreme Court on Monday denied a request by the Trump administration to review California’s so-called “sanctuary” laws, which limit cooperation between state and local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

Two justices, conservatives Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, were listed by the court as having been in favor of reviewing the law, which was last year upheld by the Ninth Circuit.

With the denial, the Supreme Court let stand the lower court’s resolution in favor of three California sanctuary laws, which limited law enforcement cooperation on immigration, and banned state and local authorities from using their resources to enforce federal immigration laws.

At a 2018 round table on immigration, President Trump said the California legislation “provides safe harbor to some of the most vicious and violent offenders on Earth, like MS-13 gang members putting innocent men, women, and children at the mercy of these sadistic criminals.”

That same year, the administration challenged the laws in court, leading to the Ninth Circuit decision.

California authorities defended the laws, saying they were necessary to preserve the privacy of citizens and non-citizens alike, and that they strengthened cooperation between communities and local law enforcement.

READ MORE

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments