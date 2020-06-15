Inspections show over 1,000 Los Angeles restaurants not in compliance with coronavirus safety rules

LOS ANGELES TIMES

As more sectors of the economy are poised to reopen in Los Angeles County this week, public health officials visited some of the establishments that are already open to check whether they are meeting the county’s requirements to do business.

Officials visited roughly 2,000 restaurants over the weekend and found that half of them were not in compliance with the county’s guidelines.

Health officials expressed alarm at the findings, stressing it is essential that both customers and merchants follow safety guidelines to avoid new coronavirus outbreaks as the economy reopens. California has allowed businesses to reopen at a rapid clip, leading to concerns from some that this could cause the virus to spread more. Although the number of cases continues to rise, officials have said they think it is safe to reopen as long as everyone obeys the rules.

“There should be no places where tables are right next to each other,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Monday.

Publisher’s note: sounds like huge opportunity to create jobs as restaurant inspectors all over the nation?

READ MORE

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments