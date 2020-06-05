https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js

June 5, 2020 Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community News eNewspaper

2 Responses to June 5, 2020 Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community News eNewspaper

  1. Marigold Reply

    June 6, 2020 at 12:29 pm

    I like the color Gardens photo, Pg. 8. Really beautiful and wish it would be duplicated in all homes throughout the city of Cerritos. Would make Cerritos much more beautiful than it already is. Flowers are real candy frosting on any cake.

    Unfortunately with this endemic, our local Nursery, H&H Nursery in Lakewood, the lines are very long to get into the parking lot and also very long to purchase Plants by the patrons. This is duplicated also in Lowe’s and Home Depot. There’s not a lot of supplies at these nurseries right now, nor at the garden centers are very low because of people have been working on developing Victory Gardens, the same as in World War II era. Rogers Nursery and Gardens are reporting sell almost 1,000 veggie per week, since they are one of the better retail nurseries located in Newport Beach, Calif. above Fashion island.

    Many states ( Nev-Ariz-Utah-Oregon) have been purchasing plant materials from Socal retail/wholesale, as those state are sold out or had limited supplies since essential business act.

    Home and Garden TV, along with You Tube, have been supplying excel/educational horticulture news, compared to the LCCN.

  2. Cerritos Gardens Reply

    June 6, 2020 at 12:41 pm

    4th July Gardens in Cerritos

    www.youtube.com/watch?v=gy2bZ5tvDq0

