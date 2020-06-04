Floyd Protest Scheduled for Noon Tomorrow in La Mirada

STAFF REPORT
HMG has learned that a George Floyd protest is scheduled for noon tomorrow at La Mirada Regional Park.
They will start in the park and walk down Alicante to La Mirada Blvd. to the Civic Center.
HMG contacted John Lewis who said, “We have a full complement of Sheriffs ready and many more on stand-by, we anticipate it will be peaceful.”
HMG will update when available.
Emma
June 4, 2020 at 7:09 pm
Protest peacefully for the greatest impact!
Ella
June 6, 2020 at 11:14 am
Enough is Enough. Resources has been deeply wasted that could have been put into good use for coronavirus.
How much more do you guys want.
We’re all bleeding us a Country now.
No more blood left to drain. You guys squeezed it all!
ENOUGH!