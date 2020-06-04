Floyd Protest Scheduled for Noon Tomorrow in La Mirada

STAFF REPORT

HMG has learned that a George Floyd protest is scheduled for noon tomorrow at La Mirada Regional Park.

They will start in the park and walk down Alicante to La Mirada Blvd. to the Civic Center.

HMG contacted John Lewis who said, “We have a full complement of Sheriffs ready and many more on stand-by, we anticipate it will be peaceful.”

HMG will update when available.

