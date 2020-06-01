National Guard will protect Lakewood Center tonight

June 1, 2020

From Lakewood News Service

National Guard troops are deploying around Lakewood Center now in preparation for protecting the mall tonight.

Their presence there will free up Sheriff’s deputies to expand their mobile presence in other parts of Lakewood, enhancing security even more in our city tonight.

“All these steps,” says City Manager Thaddeus McCormack, “are part of our staying vigilant and keeping the peace in Lakewood after the commercial looting that impacted parts of the city last night.”