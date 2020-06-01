________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

National Guard will protect Lakewood Center tonight

June 1, 2020
From Lakewood News Service
National Guard troops are deploying around Lakewood Center now in preparation for protecting the mall tonight.
Their presence there will free up Sheriff’s deputies to expand their mobile presence in other parts of Lakewood, enhancing security even more in our city tonight.
“All these steps,” says City Manager Thaddeus McCormack, “are part of our staying vigilant and keeping the peace in Lakewood after the commercial looting that impacted parts of the city last night.”

One Response to National Guard will protect Lakewood Center tonight

  1. Erich Schacknies Reply

    June 1, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    Very good. Thank you national guard …🙂👍

