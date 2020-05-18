Cerritos Furloughs Most Part Time Employees

BY BRIAN HEWS • May 18, 2020

Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community News has learned that the city of Cerritos has furloughed most part time employees that work for the city beginning yesterday March 17. The furlough was confirmed by someone who has a relative working for the Parks and Recreation Department and with a source inside City Hall.

HMG-LCCN will update when available.

