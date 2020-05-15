May 15, 2020 Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community News eNewspaper

comments
Comida Banco Reply
May 16, 2020 at 9:57 am
Seems like ABCUSD is not partnering with the cities for food banks……Boy if this was the era for selling BB Mello Roos, it would fail big time.
How come the former Chamber of Commerce man, who is working for the school district, is not working on pairing students with food banks?
