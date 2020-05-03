May 3, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 781 (+90 Over 5/2) New Cases , 12 Additional Deaths, 1,229 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 21 new deaths and 781 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Fifteen people who died were over the age of 65 years old and three people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Eleven people had underlying health conditions including 10 people over the age of 65 years old and one person between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Two deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena and one death by the city of Long Beach.

To date, Public Health has identified 25,662 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 1,229 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,121 people (99 percent of the cases); 38% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 19% among Asian residents, 13% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 12 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 4,986 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (20% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for nearly 159,000 individuals and 14% of people testing positive.

“The people lost to COVID-19 are mourned by all of us in LA County, and to their loved ones, we wish you peace and healing,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We have all worked together in ways that have saved lives and slowed the spread of COVID-19. As we continue to plan for and move into recovery, we will need to continue using the best tools at our disposal, which includes isolating at home if sick, quarantining for 14 days if you’re a close contact to a person positive for COVID-19, always physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings when in contact with others, and washing hands frequently.”

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidance on how long people who are positive for COVID-19 should self-isolate. New evidence suggests it may take longer for the virus to shed, which means that an infected person may be able to infect other people for a longer period of time than was initially thought. People who are positive or presumed positive for COVID-19 should now self-isolate for 10 days and 72 hours after fever and symptoms subside. This means you must stay home until your fever has resolved without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in your respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) for at least 3 days (72 hours) after recovery, AND at least 10 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared or you were tested. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. If you begin experiencing symptoms, you must self-isolate for 10 days and 72 hours after fever and symptoms subside. Individuals who are elderly or who have underlying health conditions may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

As Public Health plans on relaxing select directives of the Safer at Home Order, businesses and residents will need to continue to observe and practice physical distancing requirements and infection control precautions. Increased interactions between LA County residents and workers can increase the risk and rate of transmission of COVID-19 within the community. Health Officer orders and directives will still continue to ensure it is safe for as many people to be able to work as possible while still slowing the spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities.

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity. To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit: dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases NEW Laboratory Confirmed Cases 25662 781 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 24500 739 — Long Beach 745 36 — Pasadena 417 6 Deaths 1229 21 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 1138 18 — Long Beach 37 1 — Pasadena 54 2 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 669 – 18 to 40 8199 – 41 to 65 10306 – over 65 5254 – Under Investigation 72 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 12112 – Male 12193 – Other 6 – Under Investigation 189 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 13 – Asian 1573 – Black 1087 – Hispanic/Latino 7241 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 192 – White 3139 – Other 1092 – Under Investigation 10163 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 4986 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 1 – Asian 211 – Black 141 – Hispanic/Latino 421 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 13 – White 322 – Other 12 – Under Investigation 17 CITY / COMMUNITY** Rate City of Agoura Hills 31 148.45 City of Alhambra 87 100.32 City of Arcadia 43 74.45 City of Artesia 14 83.36 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 77 153.88 City of Baldwin Park 100 130.26 City of Bell 137 377.08 City of Bell Gardens 109 253.07 City of Bellflower 139 178.81 City of Beverly Hills 112 324.45 City of Bradbury 1 93.55 City of Burbank 256 238.85 City of Calabasas 43 176.79 City of Carson 252 268.53 City of Cerritos 56 111.85 City of Claremont 24 65.78 City of Commerce 13 99.47 City of Compton 218 218.21 City of Covina 101 205.99 City of Cudahy 80 328.58 City of Culver City 67 168.07 City of Diamond Bar 35 60.85 City of Downey 235 205.67 City of Duarte 76 345.2 City of El Monte 175 149.23 City of El Segundo 28 166.81 City of Gardena 165 269.12 City of Glendale 612 296.38 City of Glendora 46 87.18 City of Hawaiian Gardens 10 68.14 City of Hawthorne 204 229.76 City of Hermosa Beach 24 122.01 City of Hidden Hills 0 0 City of Huntington Park 164 275.7 City of Industry 1 228.83 City of Inglewood 348 306.39 City of Irwindale 2 137.08 City of La Canada Flintridge 36 173.97 City of La Habra Heights 3 55 City of La Mirada 66 133.07 City of La Puente 43 105.66 City of La Verne 16 48.07 City of Lakewood 85 105.77 City of Lancaster 338 209.2 City of Lawndale 60 178.5 City of Lomita 35 168.85 City of Lynwood 204 283.15 City of Malibu 31 239.18 City of Manhattan Beach 66 183.34 City of Maywood 70 249.56 City of Monrovia 53 136.6 City of Montebello 149 231.46 City of Monterey Park 80 128.49 City of Norwalk 203 188.62 City of Palmdale 438 275.53 City of Palos Verdes Estates 37 273.63 City of Paramount 148 264.18 City of Pico Rivera 188 292.45 City of Pomona 193 123.77 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 61 142.7 City of Redondo Beach 110 160.12 City of Rolling Hills 2 103.09 City of Rolling Hills Estates 13 160.24 City of Rosemead 40 72.27 City of San Dimas 29 84.02 City of San Fernando 100 406.31 City of San Gabriel 30 73.25 City of San Marino 12 90.38 City of Santa Clarita 402 182.38 City of Santa Fe Springs 27 147.03 City of Santa Monica 171 184.97 City of Sierra Madre 5 45.5 City of Signal Hill 8 67.81 City of South El Monte 29 138.86 City of South Gate 265 269.98 City of South Pasadena 93 356.96 City of Temple City 52 142.64 City of Torrance 279 186.91 City of Vernon 1 478.47 City of Walnut 23 75.33 City of West Covina 141 130.27 City of West Hollywood 139 376.17 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 124 141.82 Los Angeles 12300 304.11 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 29 353.57 Los Angeles – Alsace 32 257.13 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 9 359.71 Los Angeles – Arleta 120 349.14 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 34 231.83 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 65 208.84 Los Angeles – Bel Air 29 344.05 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 32 255.49 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 33 250.51 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights 230 264.72 Los Angeles – Brentwood 65 209.98 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 20 280.86 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 316 484 Los Angeles – Carthay 70 487.36 Los Angeles – Central 142 364.18 Los Angeles – Century City 30 234.52 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 102 302.08 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 104 280.62 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 18 196.27 Los Angeles – Chinatown 9 112.21 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 39 267.99 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 68 448.76 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 49 354.33 Los Angeles – Crestview 65 571.78 Los Angeles – Del Rey 52 173.7 Los Angeles – Downtown 73 265.39 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 95 239.97 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 133 454.13 Los Angeles – Echo Park 20 140.29 Los Angeles – El Sereno 100 239.19 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 9 157.56 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 24 235.96 Los Angeles – Encino 87 192.6 Los Angeles – Exposition 5 150.33 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 140 311.69 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 2 55.56 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 20 229.33 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 145 305.62 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 112 354.39 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 31 288 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 126 216.53 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 70 325.51 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 66 387.35 Los Angeles – Harbor City 50 172 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 73 167.43 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 1 41.51 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 64 354.87 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 136 358.51 Los Angeles – Highland Park 95 196.32 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 66 475.85 Los Angeles – Hollywood 198 290.09 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 64 217.44 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 72 252.27 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 22 272.51 Los Angeles – Koreatown 146 282.44 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 14 307.08 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 105 248.78 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 58 441.64 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 33 216.61 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 111 340.52 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 93 1158.88 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 78 275.2 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 5 159.59 Los Angeles – Longwood 15 348.51 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 35 161.98 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 14 164.01 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 1 32.01 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 57 134.21 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 9 206.42 Los Angeles – Melrose 375 482.65 Los Angeles – Mid-city 39 259.48 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 36 200.17 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 80 331.62 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 48 198.8 Los Angeles – North Hills 182 295.57 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 392 258.88 Los Angeles – Northridge 182 260.76 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 38 178.48 Los Angeles – Pacoima 293 380.62 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 3 78 Los Angeles – Palms 142 323.63 Los Angeles – Panorama City 325 431.89 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 12 88.37 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 255 609.44 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 1 31.29 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 20 182.7 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 60 168.6 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 12 182.93 Los Angeles – Regent Square 3 107.91 Los Angeles – Reseda 233 304.11 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 22 474.55 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 9 212.87 Los Angeles – San Pedro 598 766.29 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 9 202.61 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 133 152.43 Los Angeles – Silverlake 121 274.48 Los Angeles – South Carthay 24 226.52 Los Angeles – South Park 131 345.09 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 18 392.67 Los Angeles – Studio City 46 204.99 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 143 272.47 Los Angeles – Sunland 100 490 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 1 154.56 Los Angeles – Sylmar 365 442.97 Los Angeles – Tarzana 77 249.38 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 166 420.44 Los Angeles – Thai Town 13 132.53 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 10 114.89 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 2 153.14 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 3 161.46 Los Angeles – Tujunga 73 262.5 Los Angeles – University Hills 7 204.14 Los Angeles – University Park 88 320.51 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 91 303.17 Los Angeles – Valley Village 126 509.71 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 332 356.25 Los Angeles – Venice 50 147.56 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 60 348.84 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 51 666.06 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 127 308.36 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 215 413.48 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 38 452.43 Los Angeles – View Heights 7 189.5 Los Angeles – Watts 110 257.77 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 12 244.15 Los Angeles – West Adams 126 456.03 Los Angeles – West Hills 56 138.12 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 61 162.08 Los Angeles – West Vernon 224 417.57 Los Angeles – Westchester 70 135.65 Los Angeles – Westlake 281 473.42 Los Angeles – Westwood 52 96.1 Los Angeles – Wholesale District 131 362.59 Los Angeles – Wilmington 103 182.34 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 123 245.17 Los Angeles – Winnetka 175 337.93 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 118 173.39 Unincorporated – Acton 8 100.36 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 1 24.05 Unincorporated – Altadena 71 162.77 Unincorporated – Anaverde 1 66.31 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 1 80.32 Unincorporated – Arcadia 4 50.12 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 108 254.46 Unincorporated – Athens Village 12 245.05 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 13 191.88 Unincorporated – Azusa 22 138.16 Unincorporated – Bandini Islands 0 NA Unincorporated – Bassett 30 202.47 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 26 336.44 Unincorporated – Castaic 21 77.23 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 26 154.59 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 15 114.12 Unincorporated – Del Aire 8 182.11 Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur 2 82.82 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 3 120.34 Unincorporated – Duarte 9 203.25 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 8 151.17 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 404 322.51 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 0 0 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 23 150.25 Unincorporated – East Whittier 4 75.39 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 12 136.5 Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 1 60.2 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 226 349.28 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 1 151.52 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 54 96.56 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 4 159.11 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 1 70.82 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 17 85.85 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 6 289.16 Unincorporated – La Verne 2 98.04 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 15 212.13 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 20 153.92 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 3 182.59 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 55 243.99 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 1 57.11 Unincorporated – Littlerock 8 198.96 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 1 77.1 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 6 168.11 Unincorporated – Llano 1 114.03 Unincorporated – Lynwood 0 NA Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 11 116.88 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 9 231.9 Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 3 250.42 Unincorporated – North Whittier 6 71.77 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 16 66.57 Unincorporated – Palmdale 3 356.29 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 2 102.25 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 0 0 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 28 216.95 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 10 375.8 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood 4 311.04 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 10 297.53 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 58 113.68 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 23 113.74 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 0 0 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 2 749.06 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 15 80.55 Unincorporated – Saugus 3 1935.48 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – South Edwards 0 NA Unincorporated – South El Monte 1 55.71 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 11 124.32 Unincorporated – South Whittier 70 118.2 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 18 85.85 Unincorporated – Sun Village 6 99.4 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 1 77.16 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 4 241.25 Unincorporated – Universal City 0 NA Unincorporated – Val Verde 63 1903.9 Unincorporated – Valencia 5 162.76 Unincorporated – Valinda 30 128.36 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 27 232.06 Unincorporated – Walnut 0 NA Unincorporated – Walnut Park 48 297.34 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 2 132.36 Unincorporated – West Carson 65 294.3 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 20 2100.84 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 18 183.02 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 2 147.17 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 40 148.56 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 2 54.3 Unincorporated – Whittier 6 158.56 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 61 174.72 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 8 132.74 – Under Investigation 1482

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Twelve cases and one death reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments