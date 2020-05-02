May 2, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 691 (-374 Over 4/30) New Cases , 38 Additional Deaths, 1,209 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 38 new deaths and 691 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Twenty-eight people who died were over the age of 65 years old, seven people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Twenty-eight people had underlying health conditions including 23 people over the age of 65 years old, four people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old and one person between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Two deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 24,894 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 1,209 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,101 people (98 percent of the cases); 38% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 19% among Asian residents, 13% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 12 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 4,956 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (21% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 158,000 individuals and 14% of people testing positive.

“For those of you who are grieving a loved one lost to COVID-19, we are so sorry for your loss,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As we plan for LA County’s recovery phase, we are mapping a path forward that allows us to appropriately acknowledge the very real risks of COVID-19 and together, do everything possible to continue to slow the spread and save lives.”

As Public Health plans on relaxing some of the previsions of the Safer at Home Order, businesses and residents will need to continue to observe and practice physical distancing requirements and take infection control precautions. Increased interactions between LA County residents and workers can increase the risk and rate of transmission of COVID-19 within the community. Health Officer orders and directives will still continue to ensure it is safe for as many people to be able to work as possible while still slowing the spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidance on how long people who are positive for COVID-19 should self-isolate. New evidence suggests it may take longer for the virus to shed, which means that an infected person may be able to infect other people for a longer period of time than was initially thought. People who are positive or presumed positive for COVID-19 should now self-isolate for 10 days and 72 hours after fever and symptoms subside. This means you must stay home until your fever has resolved without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in your respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) for at least 3 days (72 hours) after recovery, AND at least 10 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared or you were tested. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. If you begin experiencing symptoms, you must self-isolate for 10 days and 72 hours after fever and symptoms subside. Individuals who are elderly or who have underlying health conditions may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household.

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity. To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit: dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases* Laboratory Confirmed Cases 24894 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 23774 — Long Beach 709 — Pasadena 411 Deaths 1209 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 1121 — Long Beach 36 — Pasadena 52 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 634 – 18 to 40 7917 – 41 to 65 10029 – over 65 5124 – Under Investigation 70 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 11736 – Male 11851 – Other 6 – Under Investigation 181 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 14 – Asian 1526 – Black 1066 – Hispanic/Latino 6922 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 189 – White 3057 – Other 1069 – Under Investigation 9931 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 4956 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 1 – Asian 205 – Black 139 – Hispanic/Latino 413 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 13 – White 318 – Other 12 – Under Investigation 20

CITY / COMMUNITY** Rate** City of Agoura Hills 31 148.45 City of Alhambra 86 99.17 City of Arcadia 43 74.45 City of Artesia 14 83.36 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 72 143.88 City of Baldwin Park 94 122.45 City of Bell 135 371.57 City of Bell Gardens 109 253.07 City of Bellflower 139 178.81 City of Beverly Hills 110 318.66 City of Bradbury 1 93.55 City of Burbank 252 235.12 City of Calabasas 38 156.23 City of Carson 245 261.07 City of Cerritos 55 109.85 City of Claremont 24 65.78 City of Commerce 13 99.47 City of Compton 216 216.21 City of Covina 95 193.75 City of Cudahy 78 320.37 City of Culver City 67 168.07 City of Diamond Bar 34 59.12 City of Downey 233 203.92 City of Duarte 72 327.03 City of El Monte 166 141.55 City of El Segundo 27 160.85 City of Gardena 160 260.97 City of Glendale 610 295.41 City of Glendora 46 87.18 City of Hawaiian Gardens 10 68.14 City of Hawthorne 201 226.38 City of Hermosa Beach 23 116.93 City of Hidden Hills 0 0 City of Huntington Park 158 265.62 City of Industry 1 228.83 City of Inglewood 341 300.22 City of Irwindale 2 137.08 City of La Canada Flintridge 36 173.97 City of La Habra Heights 2 36.66 City of La Mirada 64 129.03 City of La Puente 43 105.66 City of La Verne 16 48.07 City of Lakewood 84 104.53 City of Lancaster 326 201.77 City of Lawndale 59 175.52 City of Lomita 34 164.02 City of Lynwood 199 276.21 City of Malibu 30 231.46 City of Manhattan Beach 66 183.34 City of Maywood 70 249.56 City of Monrovia 50 128.87 City of Montebello 144 223.69 City of Monterey Park 78 125.28 City of Norwalk 201 186.76 City of Palmdale 422 265.46 City of Palos Verdes Estates 37 273.63 City of Paramount 143 255.25 City of Pico Rivera 186 289.34 City of Pomona 182 116.72 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 60 140.36 City of Redondo Beach 108 157.21 City of Rolling Hills 2 103.09 City of Rolling Hills Estates 13 160.24 City of Rosemead 38 68.65 City of San Dimas 29 84.02 City of San Fernando 97 394.12 City of San Gabriel 30 73.25 City of San Marino 11 82.85 City of Santa Clarita 387 175.57 City of Santa Fe Springs 27 147.03 City of Santa Monica 168 181.73 City of Sierra Madre 5 45.5 City of Signal Hill 8 67.81 City of South El Monte 29 138.86 City of South Gate 261 265.91 City of South Pasadena 91 349.29 City of Temple City 50 137.16 City of Torrance 277 185.57 City of Vernon 1 478.47 City of Walnut 23 75.33 City of West Covina 139 128.42 City of West Hollywood 139 376.17 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 123 140.68 Los Angeles 11908 294.42 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 29 353.57 Los Angeles – Alsace 32 257.13 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 9 359.71 Los Angeles – Arleta 116 337.5 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 34 231.83 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 65 208.84 Los Angeles – Bel Air 29 344.05 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 32 255.49 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 33 250.51 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights 220 253.21 Los Angeles – Brentwood 65 209.98 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 20 280.86 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 287 439.58 Los Angeles – Carthay 69 480.4 Los Angeles – Central 134 343.66 Los Angeles – Century City 30 234.52 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 97 287.27 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 101 272.52 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 18 196.27 Los Angeles – Chinatown 9 112.21 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 39 267.99 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 66 435.56 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 48 347.1 Los Angeles – Crestview 65 571.78 Los Angeles – Del Rey 51 170.36 Los Angeles – Downtown 71 258.12 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 93 234.91 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 132 450.71 Los Angeles – Echo Park 19 133.28 Los Angeles – El Sereno 98 234.4 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 9 157.56 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 24 235.96 Los Angeles – Encino 85 188.17 Los Angeles – Exposition 5 150.33 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 138 307.23 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 2 55.56 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 20 229.33 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 140 295.08 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 111 351.22 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 31 288 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 123 211.37 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 63 292.96 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 66 387.35 Los Angeles – Harbor City 50 172 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 73 167.43 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 0 0 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 61 338.23 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 133 350.6 Los Angeles – Highland Park 95 196.32 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 65 468.64 Los Angeles – Hollywood 196 287.16 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 63 214.04 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 71 248.76 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 21 260.13 Los Angeles – Koreatown 145 280.5 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 14 307.08 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 96 227.46 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 56 426.41 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 33 216.61 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 78 239.29 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 93 1158.88 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 76 268.14 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 4 127.67 Los Angeles – Longwood 15 348.51 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 33 152.72 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 13 152.3 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 1 32.01 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 56 131.85 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 9 206.42 Los Angeles – Melrose 363 467.21 Los Angeles – Mid-city 39 259.48 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 36 200.17 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 78 323.33 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 52 215.37 Los Angeles – North Hills 172 279.33 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 382 252.28 Los Angeles – Northridge 176 252.16 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 38 178.48 Los Angeles – Pacoima 279 362.44 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 3 78 Los Angeles – Palms 139 316.79 Los Angeles – Panorama City 315 418.6 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 12 88.37 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 250 597.49 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 1 31.29 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 20 182.7 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 56 157.36 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 12 182.93 Los Angeles – Regent Square 3 107.91 Los Angeles – Reseda 225 293.67 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 22 474.55 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 8 189.21 Los Angeles – San Pedro 578 740.66 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 9 202.61 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 131 150.14 Los Angeles – Silverlake 118 267.68 Los Angeles – South Carthay 24 226.52 Los Angeles – South Park 130 342.46 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 17 370.86 Los Angeles – Studio City 46 204.99 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 138 262.94 Los Angeles – Sunland 100 490 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 1 154.56 Los Angeles – Sylmar 347 421.13 Los Angeles – Tarzana 77 249.38 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 166 420.44 Los Angeles – Thai Town 13 132.53 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 10 114.89 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 2 153.14 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 3 161.46 Los Angeles – Tujunga 72 258.9 Los Angeles – University Hills 7 204.14 Los Angeles – University Park 88 320.51 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 91 303.17 Los Angeles – Valley Village 125 505.66 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 320 343.37 Los Angeles – Venice 49 144.61 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 59 343.02 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 50 653 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 122 296.22 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 208 400.02 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 38 452.43 Los Angeles – View Heights 7 189.5 Los Angeles – Watts 105 246.05 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 11 223.8 Los Angeles – West Adams 123 445.17 Los Angeles – West Hills 54 133.19 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 59 156.76 Los Angeles – West Vernon 216 402.65 Los Angeles – Westchester 66 127.9 Los Angeles – Westlake 264 444.78 Los Angeles – Westwood 52 96.1 Los Angeles – Wholesale District 125 345.98 Los Angeles – Wilmington 98 173.49 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 120 239.19 Los Angeles – Winnetka 165 318.62 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 111 163.1 Unincorporated – Acton 8 100.36 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 1 24.05 Unincorporated – Altadena 70 160.48 Unincorporated – Anaverde 1 66.31 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 1 80.32 Unincorporated – Arcadia 4 50.12 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 104 245.04 Unincorporated – Athens Village 12 245.05 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 13 191.88 Unincorporated – Azusa 22 138.16 Unincorporated – Bandini Islands 0 NA Unincorporated – Bassett 30 202.47 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 25 323.5 Unincorporated – Castaic 21 77.23 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 23 136.75 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 14 106.51 Unincorporated – Del Aire 8 182.11 Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur 2 82.82 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 3 120.34 Unincorporated – Duarte 9 203.25 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 8 151.17 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 398 317.72 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 0 0 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 23 150.25 Unincorporated – East Whittier 4 75.39 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 11 125.13 Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 1 60.2 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 216 333.82 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 1 151.52 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 53 94.77 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 4 159.11 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 1 70.82 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 17 85.85 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 6 289.16 Unincorporated – La Verne 2 98.04 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 15 212.13 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 18 138.53 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 3 182.59 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 48 212.94 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 1 57.11 Unincorporated – Littlerock 6 149.22 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 1 77.1 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 6 168.11 Unincorporated – Llano 1 114.03 Unincorporated – Lynwood 0 NA Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 11 116.88 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 8 206.13 Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 3 250.42 Unincorporated – North Whittier 6 71.77 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 15 62.41 Unincorporated – Palmdale 3 356.29 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 2 102.25 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 0 0 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 27 209.21 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 10 375.8 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood 4 311.04 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 10 297.53 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 57 111.72 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 23 113.74 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 0 0 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 2 749.06 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 14 75.18 Unincorporated – Saugus 3 1935.48 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – South Edwards 0 NA Unincorporated – South El Monte 1 55.71 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 10 113.02 Unincorporated – South Whittier 68 114.82 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 17 81.08 Unincorporated – Sun Village 6 99.4 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 1 77.16 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 4 241.25 Unincorporated – Universal City 0 NA Unincorporated – Val Verde 40 1208.82 Unincorporated – Valencia 5 162.76 Unincorporated – Valinda 29 124.09 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 27 232.06 Unincorporated – Walnut 0 NA Unincorporated – Walnut Park 47 291.15 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 2 132.36 Unincorporated – West Carson 65 294.3 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 20 2100.84 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 18 183.02 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 2 147.17 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 38 141.13 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 2 54.3 Unincorporated – Whittier 6 158.56 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 56 160.4 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 8 132.74 – Under Investigation 1420

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Twelve cases and one death reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

