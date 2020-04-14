LA MIRADA MEALS ON WHEELS NOT SLOWING DOWN

TWO MEALS ON WHEELSvolunteers from La Mirada don PPE to deliver meals to local area residents. For more information, call (562) 943-0037 or visit mealsonwheelslamirada.org

Meals On Wheels La Mirada is not stopping during this unprecedented time.

Celebrating 45 years with a mission of “service with friendship,” local area volunteers have lived up to this mission since April of 1975, when five volunteers began a delivery route to provide meals to five homebound clients, to give them the opportunity to remain self-sufficient at home.

Over the years, the mission to deliver meals and provide daily visits to the elderly, disabled, and chronically or temporary ill members of the community, began to grow.

This was possible with the help of many volunteers.

The caring volunteers use their own vehicles and gasoline, while helping deliver more than 643,000 meals to more than 2,700 clients in La Mirada.

VOLUNTEERS pack meals for homebound seniors in La Mirada.

In addition to delivering meals, volunteers also provide daily visits to people who sometimes don’t see anyone else throughout the day.

Even through these unprecedented times, Meals On Wheels La Mirada volunteers continue to give back to the community.

They continue to serve registered clients, who for a minimal cost receive a hot meal at home. Most of the Meals On Wheels office staff and volunteers reside in La Mirada and neighboring cities, like Whittier and Buena Park. Many of these volunteers have given of their time for several years, with the longest volunteer serving for 30 years!

Funding for the nutrition program comes from the City of La Mirada, corporate and private donations, and fundraisers held in partnership the La Mirada Kiwanis Club, Kappa Delta Phi Sorority, and the La Mirada Ebell Club. For the past five years, Lascari’s Restaurant in Whittier has provided food for the program.

Through everyone’s generous support, Meals On Wheels La Mirada can provide financial assistance to community members in need. For more information, call (562) 943-0037 or visit mealsonwheelslamirada.org

