April 14, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 670 (+431 compared to 4/13) New Cases in Los Angeles County, 40 Additional Deaths

 

 

Artesia – 5 (0)

Bellflower – 52 (+2)

Cerritos – 33 (0)

Commerce – RO

Hawaiian Gardens -RO

Lakewood – 42 (0)

La Mirada -24 (+2)

Norwalk – 83 (+4)

RO- reported with other cities

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 40 new deaths and 670 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). This is the largest increase in new deaths. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 909 new cases. Twenty-five people who died were over the age of 65 and nine people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old.  Twenty-two people had underlying health conditions; eight people over the age of 65 and four people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old had no reported underlying health conditions. Four deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach and two deaths by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 10,047 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 360 deaths.  Eighty-five percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 292 people (87 percent of the cases); 34% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 32% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 16% among African American residents, and 2% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 11 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 2,517 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (25% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 63,000 individuals and 11% of people testing positive.

Slowing the spread of COVID-19 requires that the public adhere to all the directives that limit interactions with those outside their households. The best community and individual defense against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when out in the public procuring or providing essential services. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers providing care for people who are ill.

“We send our sincere condolences to every person affected by these losses from COVID-19 and keep you in our thoughts and prayers,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “While we are effectively working together to reduce the spread of COVID-19, we must keep at it to avoid a surge in cases and deaths that could overwhelm our County – we do not want to lose ground. That means we must keep doing what we’re doing for now – staying home, physical distancing and using cloth face coverings – while we implement strategies to support our recovery.”

The current Health Officer Orders extends the previous Health Officer Order through May 15 and requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post physical distancing plans. The public is also required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses.  Beaches, trails and trailheads and non-essential businesses remain closed, and all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit remain prohibited. The new measures for essential businesses go into effect at midnight on April 15.

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations where cases have occurred:

  

Total Cases*        

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

10047

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

9533

— Long Beach

350

— Pasadena

164

Deaths

360

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

337

— Long Beach

14

— Pasadena

9

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

99

–  18 to 40

2988

–  41 to 65

4211

–  over 65

2191

–  Under Investigation

44

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Male

4774

–  Female

4608

–  Other

3

–  Under Investigation

148

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Asian

713

–  Black

539

–  Hispanic/Latino

2416

–  White

1610

–  Other

747

–  Under Investigation

3508

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

2517

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Asian

49

–  Black

46

–  Hispanic/Latino

98

–  White

93

–  Other

6

–  Under Investigation

45

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Rate***

City of Agoura Hills

21

100.56

City of Alhambra

35

40.36

City of Arcadia

23

39.82

City of Artesia

5

29.77

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

21

41.97

City of Baldwin Park

31

40.38

City of Bell

56

154.13

City of Bell Gardens

35

81.26

City of Bellflower

52

66.89

City of Beverly Hills

76

220.16

City of Bradbury

City of Burbank

108

100.77

City of Calabasas

26

106.89

City of Carson

129

137.46

City of Cerritos

33

65.91

City of Claremont

13

35.63

City of Commerce

City of Compton

70

70.07

City of Covina

51

104.01

City of Cudahy

23

94.47

City of Culver City

34

85.29

City of Diamond Bar

22

38.25

City of Downey

106

92.77

City of Duarte

15

68.13

City of El Monte

30

25.58

City of El Segundo

11

65.53

City of Gardena

80

130.48

City of Glendale

269

130.27

City of Glendora

23

43.59

City of Hawaiian Gardens

City of Hawthorne

79

88.98

City of Hermosa Beach

17

86.43

City of Hidden Hills

0

0

City of Huntington Park

44

73.97

City of Industry

City of Inglewood

127

111.81

City of Irwindale

0

0

City of La Canada Flintridge

22

106.32

City of La Habra Heights

City of La Mirada

24

48.39

City of La Puente

20

49.14

City of La Verne

9

27.04

City of Lakewood

42

52.26

City of Lancaster

91

56.32

City of Lawndale

30

89.25

City of Lomita

23

110.96

City of Lynwood

79

109.65

City of Malibu

18

138.88

City of Manhattan Beach

55

152.78

City of Maywood

27

96.26

City of Monrovia

14

36.08

City of Montebello

60

93.2

City of Monterey Park

34

54.61

City of Norwalk

83

77.12

City of Palmdale

109

68.57

City of Palos Verdes Estates

36

266.23

City of Paramount

42

74.97

City of Pico Rivera

64

99.56

City of Pomona

56

35.91

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

44

102.93

City of Redondo Beach

84

122.28

City of Rolling Hills

City of Rolling Hills Estates

11

135.58

City of Rosemead

16

28.91

City of San Dimas

18

52.15

City of San Fernando

26

105.64

City of San Gabriel

14

34.18

City of San Marino

8

60.25

City of Santa Clarita

157

71.23

City of Santa Fe Springs

8

43.56

City of Santa Monica

96

103.84

City of Sierra Madre

City of Signal Hill

5

42.38

City of South El Monte

City of South Gate

104

105.95

City of South Pasadena

17

65.25

City of Temple City

13

35.66

City of Torrance

153

102.5

City of Vernon

0

0

City of Walnut

13

42.58

City of West Covina

46

42.5

City of West Hollywood

102

276.04

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

51

58.33

Los Angeles

4462

110.32

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

16

195.07

Los Angeles – Alsace

7

56.25

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

Los Angeles – Arleta

29

84.38

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

9

61.37

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

34

109.24

Los Angeles – Bel Air

21

249.14

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

26

207.58

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

21

159.42

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights

64

73.66

Los Angeles – Brentwood

55

177.68

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

6

84.26

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

85

130.19

Los Angeles – Carthay

30

208.87

Los Angeles – Central

44

112.84

Los Angeles – Century City

27

211.07

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

31

91.81

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

37

99.84

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

12

130.85

Los Angeles – Chinatown

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

13

89.33

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

25

164.98

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

20

144.62

Los Angeles – Crestview

43

378.25

Los Angeles – Del Rey

36

120.26

Los Angeles – Downtown

27

98.16

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

44

111.14

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

52

177.55

Los Angeles – Echo Park

9

63.13

Los Angeles – El Sereno

40

95.68

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

5

87.54

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

9

88.49

Los Angeles – Encino

53

117.33

Los Angeles – Exposition

0

0

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

52

115.77

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

7

80.27

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

51

107.49

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

63

199.34

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

10

92.9

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

49

84.21

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

16

74.4

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

50

293.44

Los Angeles – Harbor City

24

82.56

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

32

73.39

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

0

0

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

20

110.9

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

28

73.81

Los Angeles – Highland Park

39

80.59

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

23

165.83

Los Angeles – Hollywood

121

177.28

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

46

156.28

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

17

59.56

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

Los Angeles – Koreatown

55

106.4

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

7

153.54

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

38

90.03

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

17

129.44

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

25

164.1

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

19

58.29

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

44

548.29

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

36

127.02

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

Los Angeles – Longwood

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

21

97.19

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

34

80.05

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

8

183.49

Los Angeles – Melrose

210

270.28

Los Angeles – Mid-city

24

159.68

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

20

111.2

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

24

99.49

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

15

62.12

Los Angeles – North Hills

51

82.83

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

138

91.14

Los Angeles – Northridge

51

73.07

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

32

150.3

Los Angeles – Pacoima

59

76.64

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

Los Angeles – Palms

69

157.26

Los Angeles – Panorama City

75

99.67

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

9

66.27

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

58

138.62

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

10

91.35

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

31

87.11

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

8

121.95

Los Angeles – Regent Square

Los Angeles – Reseda

82

107.03

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

9

194.13

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

5

118.26

Los Angeles – San Pedro

50

64.07

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

7

157.59

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

81

92.83

Los Angeles – Silverlake

81

183.74

Los Angeles – South Carthay

20

188.77

Los Angeles – South Park

44

115.91

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

Los Angeles – Studio City

22

98.04

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

39

74.31

Los Angeles – Sunland

32

156.8

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

0

0

Los Angeles – Sylmar

114

138.35

Los Angeles – Tarzana

45

145.74

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

57

144.37

Los Angeles – Thai Town

9

91.75

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

7

80.42

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

0

0

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

Los Angeles – Tujunga

21

75.51

Los Angeles – University Hills

0

0

Los Angeles – University Park

27

98.34

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

34

113.27

Los Angeles – Valley Village

38

153.72

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

92

98.72

Los Angeles – Venice

34

100.34

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

18

104.65

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

17

222.02

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

27

65.56

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

44

84.62

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

18

214.31

Los Angeles – View Heights

5

135.35

Los Angeles – Watts

29

67.96

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

Los Angeles – West Adams

50

180.96

Los Angeles – West Hills

23

56.73

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

34

90.34

Los Angeles – West Vernon

79

147.27

Los Angeles – Westchester

38

73.64

Los Angeles – Westlake

76

128.04

Los Angeles – Westwood

34

62.84

Los Angeles – Wholesale District

22

60.89

Los Angeles – Wilmington

34

60.19

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

48

95.67

Los Angeles – Winnetka

55

106.21

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

69

101.39

Unincorporated – Acton

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

Unincorporated – Altadena

38

87.12

Unincorporated – Anaverde

0

0

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Unincorporated – Arcadia

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

37

87.18

Unincorporated – Athens Village

6

122.52

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

Unincorporated – Azusa

Unincorporated – Bandini Islands

0

0

Unincorporated – Bassett

7

47.24

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

14

181.16

Unincorporated – Castaic

9

33.1

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

13

77.29

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

9

68.47

Unincorporated – Del Aire

5

113.82

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

0

0

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

Unincorporated – Duarte

0

0

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

102

81.42

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

0

0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

12

78.39

Unincorporated – East Whittier

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

0

0

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

66

102

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

0

0

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

33

59.01

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

10

50.5

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

6

289.16

Unincorporated – La Verne

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

14

197.99

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

19

84.29

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

Unincorporated – Llano

0

0

Unincorporated – Lynwood

0

0

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

6

63.76

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

5

128.83

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – North Whittier

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

6

24.96

Unincorporated – Palmdale

0

0

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

0

0

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

0

0

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

11

85.23

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

6

225.48

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

19

37.24

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

5

24.73

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

0

0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

7

37.59

Unincorporated – Saugus

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – South Edwards

0

0

Unincorporated – South El Monte

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

7

79.11

Unincorporated – South Whittier

29

48.97

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

11

52.47

Unincorporated – Sun Village

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

Unincorporated – Universal City

0

0

Unincorporated – Val Verde

0

0

Unincorporated – Valencia

Unincorporated – Valinda

10

42.79

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

16

137.52

Unincorporated – Walnut

0

0

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

22

136.28

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

Unincorporated – West Carson

30

135.83

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

6

61.01

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

14

52

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

Unincorporated – Whittier

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

23

65.88

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

–  Under Investigation

739

  *These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Eleven previously reported cases were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

 **– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

 ***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

        www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

