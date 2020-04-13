________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

April 13, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 239 (-84 compared to 4/12) New Cases in Los Angeles County, 25 (-6) Additional Deaths

 

 

 

 

 

Artesia – 5

Bellflower – 50

Cerritos – 33

Commerce – RO

Hawaiian Gardens -RO

Lakewood – 42

La Mirada -22

Norwalk – 79

RO- reported with other cities

 

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 25 new deaths and 239 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). This is the smallest increase in new cases since March 26th. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 562 new cases. Eleven people who died were over the age of 65 and 12 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old.  Twenty-two people had underlying health conditions; one person between the ages of 41 to 65 had no reported underlying health conditions. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

To date, Public Health has identified 9,420 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 320 deaths.  Eighty-five percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 262 people (82 percent of the cases); 33% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 33% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 14% among African American residents, and 2% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 11 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 2,354 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (25% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for almost 52,000 individuals and 13% of people testing positive.

Healthcare workers risk their lives every day during the COVID-19 pandemic to save others. Public Health has confirmed three people that died from COVID-19 worked in a healthcare setting and 787 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have occurred among healthcare workers.  One-third of these cases are among nurses and 9% among physicians.  About 60% of these cases do not know or did not report how they were exposed. However, 24% of workers in these categories reported that they were exposed to COVID-19 through contact with a patient or another healthcare worker. Healthcare workers who are positive worked at 22 different settings across the County; 43% worked in hospitals, 19% worked in skilled nursing or assisted living facilities and 12% worked in outpatient settings.

“I offer our sincere condolences to each and every person who has experienced the pain associated with losing someone to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “I want to thank our frontline workers for their deep commitment to making it possible for all of us to have what we need to get through this pandemic. As we work our way together to recovery, I am mindful of the many sacrifices everyone is making. Please continue to stay safe at home and help do you part so that essential workers are safe at work.”

The current Health Officer Orders extends the previous Health Officer Order through May 15 that closed beaches, trails and trailheads and non-essential businesses, and prohibited all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit. The enhanced Order now requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post physical distancing plans. The public is also required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses.  The new measures for essential businesses go into effect at midnight on April 15.

Efforts to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 require that the public adhere to all the directives that limit interactions with those outside their households. The best community and individual defense against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid being around sick people, practice physical distancing, especially by staying at home, and wear a face covering when out in the public procuring or providing essential services. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers providing care for people who are ill.

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations where cases have occurred:

 

Total Cases*

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

9420

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

8966

— Long Beach

337

— Pasadena

117

Deaths

320

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

303

— Long Beach

10

— Pasadena

7

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

97

–  18 to 40

2851

–  41 to 65

3949

–  over 65

2032

–  Under Investigation

37

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Male

4508

–  Female

4320

–  Other

2

–  Under Investigation

136

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Asian

673

–  Black

504

–  Hispanic/Latino

2213

–  White

1524

–  Other

681

–  Under Investigation

3371

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

2354

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Asian

47

–  Black

37

–  Hispanic/Latino

87

–  White

87

–  Other

4

–  Under Investigation

41

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Rate***

City of Agoura Hills

20

95.77

City of Alhambra

34

39.2

City of Arcadia

22

38.09

City of Artesia

5

29.77

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

20

39.97

City of Baldwin Park

28

36.47

City of Bell

41

112.85

City of Bell Gardens

33

76.62

City of Bellflower

50

64.32

City of Beverly Hills

74

214.37

City of Bradbury

0

0

City of Burbank

103

96.1

City of Calabasas

25

102.78

City of Carson

121

128.93

City of Cerritos

33

65.91

City of Claremont

12

32.89

City of Commerce

City of Compton

65

65.06

City of Covina

46

93.82

City of Cudahy

21

86.25

City of Culver City

32

80.27

City of Diamond Bar

20

34.77

City of Downey

102

89.27

City of Duarte

13

59.05

City of El Monte

28

23.88

City of El Segundo

11

65.53

City of Gardena

74

120.7

City of Glendale

255

123.49

City of Glendora

21

39.8

City of Hawaiian Gardens

City of Hawthorne

74

83.35

City of Hermosa Beach

17

86.43

City of Hidden Hills

0

0

City of Huntington Park

43

72.29

City of Industry

City of Inglewood

121

106.53

City of Irwindale

0

0

City of La Canada Flintridge

22

106.32

City of La Habra Heights

City of La Mirada

22

44.36

City of La Puente

19

46.69

City of La Verne

9

27.04

City of Lakewood

42

52.26

City of Lancaster

87

53.85

City of Lawndale

27

80.32

City of Lomita

22

106.13

City of Lynwood

73

101.32

City of Malibu

16

123.45

City of Manhattan Beach

54

150

City of Maywood

26

92.69

City of Monrovia

14

36.08

City of Montebello

53

82.33

City of Monterey Park

33

53

City of Norwalk

79

73.41

City of Palmdale

102

64.16

City of Palos Verdes Estates

36

266.23

City of Paramount

39

69.61

City of Pico Rivera

60

93.34

City of Pomona

49

31.42

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

42

98.25

City of Redondo Beach

85

123.73

City of Rolling Hills

City of Rolling Hills Estates

11

135.58

City of Rosemead

15

27.1

City of San Dimas

18

52.15

City of San Fernando

22

89.39

City of San Gabriel

14

34.18

City of San Marino

6

45.19

City of Santa Clarita

150

68.05

City of Santa Fe Springs

6

32.67

City of Santa Monica

92

99.52

City of Sierra Madre

City of Signal Hill

City of South El Monte

City of South Gate

98

99.84

City of South Pasadena

17

65.25

City of Temple City

12

32.92

City of Torrance

145

97.14

City of Vernon

0

0

City of Walnut

13

42.58

City of West Covina

40

36.96

City of West Hollywood

102

276.04

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

52

59.47

Los Angeles

4205

103.97

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

15

182.88

Los Angeles – Alsace

6

48.21

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

Los Angeles – Arleta

26

75.65

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

9

61.37

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

33

106.02

Los Angeles – Bel Air

21

249.14

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

26

207.58

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

20

151.83

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights

58

66.76

Los Angeles – Brentwood

54

174.45

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

6

84.26

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

79

121

Los Angeles – Carthay

30

208.87

Los Angeles – Central

41

105.15

Los Angeles – Century City

27

211.07

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

30

88.85

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

37

99.84

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

11

119.94

Los Angeles – Chinatown

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

12

82.46

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

25

164.98

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

17

122.93

Los Angeles – Crestview

43

378.25

Los Angeles – Del Rey

33

110.24

Los Angeles – Downtown

27

98.16

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

36

90.93

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

48

163.9

Los Angeles – Echo Park

9

63.13

Los Angeles – El Sereno

37

88.5

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

5

87.54

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

8

78.65

Los Angeles – Encino

52

115.12

Los Angeles – Exposition

0

0

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

49

109.09

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

7

80.27

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

47

99.06

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

57

180.36

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

10

92.9

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

47

80.77

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

14

65.1

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

47

275.84

Los Angeles – Harbor City

24

82.56

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

32

73.39

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

0

0

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

21

116.44

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

27

71.17

Los Angeles – Highland Park

35

72.33

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

19

136.99

Los Angeles – Hollywood

117

171.42

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

46

156.28

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

16

56.06

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

Los Angeles – Koreatown

49

94.79

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

7

153.54

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

34

80.56

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

16

121.83

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

25

164.1

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

18

55.22

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

41

510.9

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

32

112.9

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

Los Angeles – Longwood

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

21

97.19

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

34

80.05

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

8

183.49

Los Angeles – Melrose

200

257.41

Los Angeles – Mid-city

24

159.68

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

20

111.2

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

21

87.05

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

13

53.84

Los Angeles – North Hills

48

77.95

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

127

83.87

Los Angeles – Northridge

48

68.77

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

32

150.3

Los Angeles – Pacoima

57

74.05

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

Los Angeles – Palms

69

157.26

Los Angeles – Panorama City

69

91.69

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

9

66.27

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

53

126.67

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

10

91.35

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

28

78.68

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

8

121.95

Los Angeles – Regent Square

Los Angeles – Reseda

73

95.28

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

9

194.13

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

5

118.26

Los Angeles – San Pedro

50

64.07

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

7

157.59

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

80

91.69

Los Angeles – Silverlake

78

176.94

Los Angeles – South Carthay

20

188.77

Los Angeles – South Park

41

108.01

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

Los Angeles – Studio City

21

93.58

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

34

64.78

Los Angeles – Sunland

32

156.8

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

0

0

Los Angeles – Sylmar

107

129.86

Los Angeles – Tarzana

44

142.51

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

54

136.77

Los Angeles – Thai Town

9

91.75

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

7

80.42

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

0

0

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

Los Angeles – Tujunga

15

53.94

Los Angeles – University Hills

0

0

Los Angeles – University Park

26

94.7

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

32

106.61

Los Angeles – Valley Village

36

145.63

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

86

92.28

Los Angeles – Venice

35

103.29

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

15

87.21

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

16

208.96

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

27

65.56

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

41

78.85

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

17

202.41

Los Angeles – View Heights

Los Angeles – Watts

29

67.96

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

Los Angeles – West Adams

44

159.25

Los Angeles – West Hills

23

56.73

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

34

90.34

Los Angeles – West Vernon

65

121.17

Los Angeles – Westchester

32

62.01

Los Angeles – Westlake

64

107.83

Los Angeles – Westwood

35

64.68

Los Angeles – Wholesale District

18

49.82

Los Angeles – Wilmington

33

58.42

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

47

93.68

Los Angeles – Winnetka

49

94.62

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

69

101.39

Unincorporated – Acton

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

Unincorporated – Altadena

37

84.82

Unincorporated – Anaverde

0

0

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Unincorporated – Arcadia

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

35

82.47

Unincorporated – Athens Village

6

122.52

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

Unincorporated – Azusa

Unincorporated – Bandini Islands

0

0

Unincorporated – Bassett

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

14

181.16

Unincorporated – Castaic

9

33.1

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

12

71.35

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

9

68.47

Unincorporated – Del Aire

5

113.82

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

Unincorporated – Duarte

0

0

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

95

75.84

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

0

0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

10

65.33

Unincorporated – East Whittier

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

0

0

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

60

92.73

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

0

0

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

30

53.64

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

10

50.5

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

6

289.16

Unincorporated – La Verne

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

14

197.99

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

18

79.85

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

Unincorporated – Llano

0

0

Unincorporated – Lynwood

0

0

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

6

63.76

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

5

128.83

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – North Whittier

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

6

24.96

Unincorporated – Palmdale

0

0

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

0

0

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

0

0

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

8

61.99

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

5

187.9

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

17

33.32

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

0

0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

7

37.59

Unincorporated – Saugus

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – South Edwards

0

0

Unincorporated – South El Monte

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

7

79.11

Unincorporated – South Whittier

28

47.28

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

11

52.47

Unincorporated – Sun Village

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

Unincorporated – Universal City

0

0

Unincorporated – Val Verde

0

0

Unincorporated – Valencia

Unincorporated – Valinda

10

42.79

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

16

137.52

Unincorporated – Walnut

0

0

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

20

123.89

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

Unincorporated – West Carson

29

131.3

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

6

61.01

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

11

40.85

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

0

0

Unincorporated – Whittier

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

21

60.15

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

–  Under Investigation

675

  *These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Eleven previously reported cases and one death were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

  **– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

 ***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

        www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

  1. Data Input Reply

    April 13, 2020 at 3:23 pm

    Appears the curve is flattening, like predicted. Sure hope we can be more mobile, prior to May 15. Students should not return till next school yr, and I personally would not mind wearing mask-gloves for least next couple of months, along with social distancing should be mandatory all the time, think it is great.

