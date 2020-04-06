MAYOR GARCETTI ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF FREE COVID-19 TESTING USING ONLINE PORTAL

Partnerships with L.A. County and CORE enable testing for any County resident with symptoms.

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti announced today that the City will expand free COVID-19 testing through partnerships that will result in the program completing a total of 30,000 tests by the end of this week.

The testing program has been operated largely by the Los Angeles Fire and Personnel departments — and has grown from a single site two weeks ago to 13 sites across the region, thanks to partnerships with Los Angeles County and the nonprofit emergency response organization Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE). More than 21,000 tests have been completed since March 20.

The online portal used to schedule appointments will now enable any L.A. County resident with symptoms to schedule a test, with priority still given to symptomatic people with underlying health conditions and residents age 65 and over. Health care professionals and first responders also receive priority, and should inquire at their affiliated hospital, medical center or department for information about how to register for testing.

“Getting more people tested will help us get Angelenos the care they need and flatten the curve more quickly to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Garcetti. “We are working closely with these extraordinary partners to expand access and grow capacity — and we’re grateful to everyone who has stepped up to strengthen this work.”

“Mayor Garcetti and LAFD established an extraordinary COVID-19 test site program,” said Sean Penn, Founder of CORE. “In our experience, emergency response programs that are as effective as they are expeditiously replicable, save lives and alleviate depletion of resources. We are grateful to the City of Los Angeles.”

Those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and would like to schedule an appointment for testing can visit coronavirus.lacity.org/testing.

Mayor Garcetti has taken a series of emergency actions in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, including a “Safer at Home” emergency order requiring City of Los Angeles residents to remain in their homes except for the most essential activities — including critical tasks such as securing food and health, safety and medical necessities, as well as caring for children, elder adults, family, friends and people with disabilities. The Mayor also created a plan to quickly shelter thousands of Angelenos experiencing homelessness; placed restrictions on bars, nightclubs, restaurants, movie theaters, entertainment venues, bowling alleys and arcades, gyms and fitness centers; closed sports and fitness amenities at Recreation and Parks facilities across L.A.; and put limits on public gatherings in City facilities.

The Mayor has also taken several steps to support residents and businesses during the local emergency — including placing a moratorium on residential and commercial evictions and water and power shutoffs and a halt to rent increases on rent-stabilized housing. He has relaxed parking and law enforcement for violations related to vehicle registration and driver’s license cards during the COVID-19 emergency period.

More details and answers to frequently asked questions can be found at coronavirus.lacity.org.

