Walmart Offers Special Shopping Hours for Older Adults

To better support customers age 60 and up, our stores will host a special shopping hour from 6 am to 7 am every Tuesday, Mar. 24 through Apr. 28. It will start one hour before stores open to the public, and pharmacies will be available during this time, as well. Vision centers will also be open to help with emergency and essential needs only.



Want more info? Use our store finder to locate your nearest store, their phone number, and more.



Find your store

