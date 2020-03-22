IMCL ________________________________ CCPA ________________________________ ________________________________

Socialize

LA County Stricter Coronavirus Bans: No Gatherings of Any Kind

Following California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide shelter in place order and LA County’s safer at home initiative earlier this week, the Los Angeles County Department of Health has issued stricter regulations effective March 22.

READ MORE

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Extended Families Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Extended Families
Guest
Extended Families

Pray heards of families would stop going shopping. Grocery stores do not need all of the children and grand parents and great grand parents shopping for food. Heards this large, only increases the risk of getting this ironic deadly virus. Helloooooooooo, markets are not changing, except for the empty aisles.

Wonder when the national guard is coming to Socal?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 day ago