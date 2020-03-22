LA County Stricter Coronavirus Bans: No Gatherings of Any Kind

Following California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide shelter in place order and LA County’s safer at home initiative earlier this week, the Los Angeles County Department of Health has issued stricter regulations effective March 22.
Pray heards of families would stop going shopping. Grocery stores do not need all of the children and grand parents and great grand parents shopping for food. Heards this large, only increases the risk of getting this ironic deadly virus. Helloooooooooo, markets are not changing, except for the empty aisles.
Wonder when the national guard is coming to Socal?