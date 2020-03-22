Italy reports 651 new coronavirus deaths, slowdown in infections

The latest figures provided by the Italian Civil Protection Department showed that the total number of cases in the country continues to grow, but at a slower pace, climbing by 9% from Saturday to reach 46,638.

The increase signals a slowing trend, when compared with an average of 15% rise in the past two weeks.

Italy remains to be country with highest death toll globally, with over 5,000 fatalities, but contagions grow at slower pace.

