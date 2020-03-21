ABCUSD Wil Keep Schools Closed Thru April

Saturday March 21, 2020 • 2:00 p.m.

Statement from ABCUSD:

Yesterday, the Los Angeles County Office of Education provided additional guidance regarding the duration of school closures to the 80 districts in Los Angeles County.

LACOE’s recommendation is to remain closed until May 4, 2020 for teachers with students returning on May 5, 2020.

Governor Newsom has also issued an Executive Order directing non-essential employees to stay at home.

As a result, we will be extending the current school closure period to May 4, 2020 for teachers and May 5, 2020 for students.

We have notified our families, teachers, and staff about the extended period of closure, and will continue to communicate with our ABC community as we move forward through these challenging times.





