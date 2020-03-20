March 20, 2020 Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community Newspaper eNewspaper

comments
What You Need to Know About the “Safer At Home” Order…Essential Business Operators. A “Safer at Home” Public Health Order is now in effect. It requires all “non-essential” businesses to close, such as non-essential retail and indoor shopping malls, as well as playgrounds. This is in addition to the closures of bars, clubs, and dine-in restaurants already in effect. Gatherings of 10 or more people will be strictly prohibited. This does not mean that you cannot leave your home. You can take a walk, go to the pharmacy, and pick up groceries. Examples of essential businesses that will NOT be… Read more »
