IMCL ________________________________ CCPA ________________________________ ________________________________

Socialize

California Governor Gavin Newsom Issues Statewide Stay-At-Home Order

STAFF REPORT

Governor Gavin Newsom has just issued a state wide stay at home order due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The order comes on the heels of Los Angeles County issuing a very similar order.

There are growing fears that hospitals will not be able to handle the dearth of sick people, this move will hopefully curtail the number of people that will hit the hospitals.

Estimates are that 25.5 million Californians will contract the buyers in the next eight weeks.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

1
Leave a Reply

Have a comment?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
trackback
California Governor issues statewide order to ‘stay at home’ – 4 WINDS USA

[…] (LOS CERRITOS NEWS) Governor Gavin Newsom has just issued a state wide stay at home order due to the coronavirus pandemic. […]

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 days ago