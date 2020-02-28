IMCL ________________________________ CCPA ________________________________ ________________________________

Socialize

February 28, 2020 Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community News eNewspaper

   

Greetings! Click on image to view our eNewspaper.

Thanks for reading….

Southern California’s Community Newspaper.™

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Harvesting Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Harvesting
Guest
Harvesting

Last night’s Cerritos city council, (2/27/2020) Cerritos mayor read a letter written by Janice Hahn, LA County Supervisor, saying that she was in support of Measure C. I don’t think that’s the supervisors job position to be endorsing or approving municipal measures. KEEP YOUR THOUGHTS TO YOURSELF!!!

In addition, Hahn has endorsed some candidates in Cerritos, one being Republican. Many of the residents feel Hahn, ( democrat ) is trying to buy ( (R) ) and the India Population. Hahn has lost votes over this endorsement.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago