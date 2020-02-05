Trump Placed Rush Limbaugh in the Same Category as the Following…?

The following is a partial list of Medal of Freedom recipients:
Martin Luther King Jr.
Lech Wałęsa
Cesar Chavez
Rosa Parks
Rev. Jesse Jackson
Harvey Milk
Pope John XXIII
Rev. Billy Graham
Mother Teresa
Pope John Paul II
Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Dolores Huerta
Ethel Kennedy
John F. Kennedy
Lyndon B. Johnson
Ronald Reagan
Gerald Ford
Jimmy Carter
George H. W. Bush
Lady Bird Johnson
Betty Ford
Rosalynn Carter
Nancy Reagan
Anwar el-Sadat
Margaret Thatcher
Helmut Kohl
Nelson Mandela
Angela Merkel
Shimon Peres
Thornton Wilder
T. S. Eliot
John Steinbeck
Tennessee Williams
Louis L’Amour
Elie Wiesel
Maya Angelou
Helen Keller
Walt Disney
Bob Hope
Gregory Peck
John Wayne
Kirk Douglas
James Cagney
James Stewart
Danny Kaye
Audrey Hepburn
Charlton Heston
Doris Day
Sidney Poitier
Meryl Streep
Steven Spielberg
Robert Redford
Robert De Niro
Tom Hanks
Associate Justice Felix Frankfurter
Associate Justice Arthur J. Goldberg
Chief Justice Earl Warren
Chief Justice Warren E. Burger
Associate Justice
Associate Justice William J. Brennan, Jr.
Associate Justice Byron White
Associate Justice Sandra Day O’Connor
Associate Justice John Paul Stevens
Brigadier General Chuck Yeager
Lieutenant General Jimmy Doolittle
General Colin Powell
General H. Norman Schwarzkopf
General John Shalikashvili
General Wesley Clark
Jesse Owens
Jackie Robinson
Joe DiMaggio
Paul “Bear” Bryant
Ted Williams
Arthur Ashe
Hank Aaron
John Wooden
Roberto Clemente
Arnold Palmer
Jack Nicklaus
Muhammad Ali
Frank Robinson
Billie Jean King
Bill Russell
Stan Musial
Ernie Banks
Yogi Berra
Willie Mays
Vin Scully
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Michael Jordan
Babe Ruth
Roger Staubach
Tiger Woods
Jerry West
On Tuesday, Trump gave right-wing radio hack Rush Limbaugh the same Medal of Freedom that Rosa Parks, Maya Angelou, Martin Luther King, Jr., John F. Kennedy, Harvey Milk, Elie Wiesel and all these others received..
Trump placed a man who has degraded women, made horribly racist comments, mocked disabled people like actor Michael J. Fox, who has Parkinson’s disease, and said that white people should not be responsible for slavery.
Everything this man touches gets ruined, Trump has now put his ugly mark on the United States’ highest award bestowed on a citizen.
