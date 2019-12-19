ABCUSD IMPROVES IN KEY AREAS ON 2019 CALIFORNIA SCHOOL DASHBOARD

Share this:

Tweet

Email



This week, the California Department of Education and the State Board of Education released the 2019 California School Dashboard. The Dashboard includes the latest data available on 2018-2019 graduation rates, suspension rates, test scores, English learner progress, college and career readiness, and chronic absenteeism. Data shows that the ABC Unified School District is performing well above state standards.

“Our amazing teachers and staff continue to work hard to make sure every ABC student is receiving a high-quality education, and I believe the Dashboard results demonstrate that,” said Superintendent Dr. Mary Sieu. “We will continue to build on our already strong results to ensure the ABC Unified School District remains a high-performing school district, giving our students the ability to reach their academic goals.”

The ABC Unified School District is well above state standards in the areas of suspension rates, graduation rates, college and career readiness, English language arts, and mathematics. The District saw increases in the areas of mathematics and college and career readiness. Both chronic absenteeism, as well as suspension and graduation rates, were better than the statewide results. English learner progress showed a “high” progress level, beating the statewide results by nearly 10 percent.

“I am proud of the District’s continued improvement in these critical measures,” said School Board President Dr. Olga Rios. “We are also improving in many areas that do not show up on the Dashboard such as providing equity training to all staff and placing mental health professionals at every school. Our District is committed to making a difference in the life of every student.”

The Dashboard is a key component of California’s five-year overhaul of the state’s school accountability system. It displays statewide data based on both current and prior year data. School and district performance levels are indicated by color, with red the lowest and blue the highest. The Dashboard also breaks down information by student group to help pinpoint and address achievement gaps. The Dashboard is available for viewing at www.caschooldashboard.org.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments