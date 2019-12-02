Cannabis Company With Huge Warehouse in Commerce Posts $6 Million Loss

STAFF REPORT
4Front Ventures Corp. an operator of “strategically aligned cannabis-related businesses,” including a 100,000 square foot warehouse in Commerce, released its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
The company’s reported loss was $6,864,420 after interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, known as EBITDA.
The company later announced it has signed a letter of intent to divest 100% of its economic interests associated with three dispensary licenses in Arkansas for a combination of cash and debt.
