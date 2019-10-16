La Palma Mourns Passing of Former Mayor Pro Tem Thomas Wright

LA PALMA, Calif. – Former Mayor Pro Tem Thomas Wright, who served on the La Palma City Council from 1987 – 1988, passed away on October 10, 2019.Mr. Wright was unanimously appointed to the La Palma City Council in May 1987 to fill a vacancy created by Council Member Daniel Collins, who had resigned earlier that year. Mr. Wright served the rest of Collins’ term and served as Mayor Pro Tem in 1988.

Mr. Wright was very active in the La Palma community. In the 1960s and 1970s, Mr. Wright served as chairman for both the City’s Traffic Safety Committee and Development Committee as well as helped build the Bicentennial Gazebo in Central Park. Additionally, he was selected as La Palma’s first recipient of the Americana Citizen of the Year Award in 1976 and also served as a committee chairman for his homeowner’s association.In the 1980s, Mr. Wright served as the Business Manager for the John F. Kennedy High School’s Regiment Band for their Ireland trip and also served on the Walker Junior High School Community Relations Board.

Mayor Marshall Goodman said, “We are sad to hear about the passing of former Mayor Pro Tem Thomas Wright. He was a dedicated public servant and volunteer who cared deeply about making La Palma the wonderful city it is today. We are forever grateful for his service to our community.”

