Why Cerritos Is the Best Place to Live

By Cerritos Mayor Pro Tem Frank Aurelio Yokoyama, Esq.

October 2019

Last year I wrote a column about “Why Cerritos Is One of the Best Places to Live.” I will be pleased to update the residents and community on developments in the areas that I touched upon in my column regarding our great City of Cerritos.

Cerritos is home to two of the best school districts in the country: the ABC Unified and Bellflower Unified School Districts. This year, Cerritos and Whitney High Schools were named 2019 California Distinguished Schools, and Tracy High School was named a 2019 Model Continuation High School. Wittmann Elementary School, Carmenita Middle School and Tracy High School all received 2018-2019 Civic Learning Awards of Merit.

The new gymnasium building at Valley Christian High School is currently in the planning stages, and Cerritos College opened its new Health & Wellness Complex in April of this year.

The City offers residents and non-residents the best recreation opportunities possible. Cerritos has 25 parks and recreation facilities, including neighborhood parks, community centers, the Cerritos Swim & Fitness Center, the Cerritos Iron-Wood Nine Golf Course and the Cerritos Sports Complex. Last year the City added the beautiful new Vista at Heritage Park to this list.

The City introduced a new online registration system, RACER Powered by CivicRec, which offers improved service for those signing up for Recreation, Library and Senior Center activities, classes, excursions and services.

This past year, the Cerritos Library replaced and upgraded its radio frequency identification system (RFID), which includes new self-checkout stations and provides added security for the collection. The library also introduced a new digital book service, the cloudLibrary. The service is easy to use and allows patrons to borrow and download e-books and e-audiobooks with one click.

As always, the safety of Cerritos residents is my top priority. On the safety front, the City is grateful to the Picerne Family Foundation, which donated $18,000 to purchase nine high-performance ballistic vests for the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station.

The vests will be used by deputies assigned to the Special Assignment Team, which specializes in burglary suppression. The City augmented the contribution by purchasing additional safety equipment.

The Picerne Family Foundation also generously donated more than $11,000 to the Los Angeles County Fire Department to fund the purchase of two thermal imagers for Fire Stations 30 and 35, which serve the City of Cerritos. The equipment gives firefighters the ability to see heat sources through walls during a structure fire and also allows them to locate individuals who may be trapped inside a building.

The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts kicked off its 2018-2019 Season last September with an unforgettable concert by country music superstar Martina McBride. More than 75,000 tickets were sold last season, totaling approximately $5.8 million in gross box office revenue.

The City welcomed Eureka! to the Plaza 183 shopping center last September, HomeGoods to the Cerritos Towne Center last August and several other new businesses, including State Bank of India, RiceString Noodle Shack and HealthCare Partners, just to name a few.

It is easy for me to share with you why Cerritos is the best place to live. I have been a Cerritos resident since 1976, and have benefitted greatly from all of the wonderful things that Cerritos has to offer. All of these things, and more, continue to make Cerritos the best place to live.

