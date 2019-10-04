________________________________ ONCE _________________________________ _________________________________________ ________________________________________

Don’t Miss Cerritos Mayor pro tem Frank Yokoyama’s Letter to the Editor in This Week’s LCCN Print Newspaper

There are two sides to every story, reality/ fiction. Many residents do not like over night parking permit process. Many residents do not like the severe RV restrictions.. Many residents do not like the present condition, of the existing landscape Holdings by the city. Many residents do not like the pine trees and all the problems they are creating. Many residents do not like the lack of diversity in restaurants. We are in dire need of chicken and steak house. Many residents are tired of the money being thrown at the CCPA when they do not use it. Many residents… Read more »

1 day ago