FBI and Homeland Security Forces Raid Home in Cerritos

File photo.

Thursday July 25, 2019, 11:44 a.m.

BY BRIAN HEWS

HMG-LCCN received two phone calls and confirmed with Cerritos Sheriffs that FBI and Homeland Security personnel raided a home in on the 17000 block of Maurice Dr. in Cerritos.

Neighbors said that three carloads and about a dozen officers went into the house, took “all sorts of stuff out of the house and the garage.”

The resident indicated the FBI and HSI were there for about 1.5 hours.

One residents reported seeing an African-American man go into the house last week and told HMG-LCCN that the house is a rental.

HMG-LCCN will update when available.

UPDATE 12:03 p.m.

The address is 17304 Maurice, online records show the house is owned by Lubna and Azhar Muttalib, who bought the home in 2012.

