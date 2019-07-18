STAFF REPORT
Whittier’s first-ever Pride celebration is scheduled for Saturday, September 28, 11am-6pm, in Central Park. Diversity and inclusion are the focus of this family-oriented celebration, which is open to the whole community.
“We want this to be a family-friendly event that is welcoming to everyone in the community,” Whittier Pride committee member Gaetano Gullo said. “There will be no alcohol served at this event. We made it clear that everything has to be rated G or PG at the very most. There’s going to be families there. LGBTQ+ individuals are also parents and we want all families to feel safe bringing their kids to this festival.”
Powered by Facebook Comments
Should Cerritos have Gay Pride? www.loscerritosnews.net/2019/07/18/inaugural-whittier-pride-scheduled-for-september-28-in-central-park/ Real interesting read. Find it very sad, City of Cerritos does not have a gay pride ( Anything) , when is home to Cerritos Junior College and ABC Unified School District, which is supposed to be one of the most Diversified educational districts in Southern California / Los Angeles area. Also, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has an satellite office here Cerritos, and there is no such event taking place in the city of Cerritos. In addition, Cerritos is home to a republican supervisor for decade, so why hasn’t the city of Cerritos… Read more »