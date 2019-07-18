Inaugural Whittier Pride Scheduled for September 28 in Central Park

STAFF REPORT

Whittier’s first-ever Pride celebration is scheduled for Saturday, September 28, 11am-6pm, in Central Park. Diversity and inclusion are the focus of this family-oriented celebration, which is open to the whole community.

“We want this to be a family-friendly event that is welcoming to everyone in the community,” Whittier Pride committee member Gaetano Gullo said. “There will be no alcohol served at this event. We made it clear that everything has to be rated G or PG at the very most. There’s going to be families there. LGBTQ+ individuals are also parents and we want all families to feel safe bringing their kids to this festival.”

Comments

