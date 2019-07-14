Hawaiian Gardens Car Show Draws Thousands

1948 CHEVROLET FLEETLINE in mint condition was one of over 840 cars that registered at the Hawaiian Gardens Car Show at the Fedde Sports Complex this past weekend. Courtesy city of Hawaiian Gardens.
Hawaiian Gardens car show, kudos to the city for putting on this famous car show, too bad it wasn’t advertised in all of the newspapers, so more people could attend. Shows like this, bring a lot of money to the starving city, even city of Hawaiian Gardens. Too bad the city of Cerritos cannot put on a car show of equivalent, during the Spring Festival or the annual Fourth of July event. Shame on Cerritos for not inviting more of these famous cars buffs, since the city of Cerritos is home to the famous Cerritos Auto Mall. Too bad Browning… Read more »
