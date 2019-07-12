SUNDANCE CERRITOS RESIDENTS COMPLAIN OF LOUD TRAFFIC

BY BRIAN HEWS

At the regular June 24 Cerritos City Council meeting, a Sundance resident spoke at public comment complaining about the constant traffic travelling down Bloomfield after exiting from the freeway.

Indicating he had emailed the City without response, resident Chris Offet described the terrible traffic conditions near his home.

“Myself and many of my neighbors have emailed or contacted City Council without response. The semi trucks are now 24/7 on Bloomfield and that they are ruining Bloomfield.”

Offet produced a sound meter he used to measure the noise that indicated the DB levels were between 70 and 90 DB’s.

Under federal guidelines anything over 70 DB’s requires hearing protection.

“I wake up all the time, so do my neighbors, it’s really bad, the houses actually shake and light bulbs pop.”

“I looked for sound ordinances, during the day the sound levels should be 50 DB’s ours are at 70 to 90.”

“You guys pass ordinances banning leaf blowers and weed wackers after a certain time at night why not semi-trucks? I’d rather have a weed wacker outside my house, its quieter.”

Offet requested that the item be agendized for the second July council meeting so he could bring his neighbors to testify about the loud noises.

“It is really bad, its becoming a health hazard because none of us sleep anymore, I would like to see a noise ordinance passed.”

