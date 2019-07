Large aftershock rocks So. California again

At approximately 8:23 PM another large aftershock rocked Southern California.

HMG publisher vacationing in San Diego was talking with people in OC when they felt the earthquake, seconds later the earthquake was felt in San Diego.

Reports are the earthquake was 7.1 magnitude.

Comments

